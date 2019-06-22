Envoys, diplomats celebrate Yoga Day

Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:32 AM IST

The envoys performed various ‘asanas’ at a hall at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in south Delhi at the event hosted by the MEA.

 Pakistanis attend a yoga session during the Internatio-nal Day of Yoga in Lahore on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Nearly 60 ambassadors of various countries participated in Yoga sessions in unison in New Delhi to mark the International Day of Yoga, with many hailing Yoga as a “wonderful contribution” of India to the world. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar  was also present at the event.

The envoys as well as several senior diplomats from India and other countries rolled out the mats and performed various ‘asanas’ at a hall at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in south Delhi at a Yoga Day event hosted by the MEA.

Mr Jaishankar, in his address, said, “Its (Yoga’s) growing reach and acceptance is evident everywhere and I am sure particularly in the countries that are represented here.”

“By celebrating the International Day of Yoga together, we celebrate our common humanity. We are recognising that we have shared bonds. We are also acknowledging our sense of a shared global destiny,” he said.

“Its inclusion as world intangible cultural heritage by the UNESCO underlines its global significance and benefits for entire humanity,” he added.

The Dominican Republic’s envoy in New Delhi and Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, who was present at the event, said, “Several countries were represented at the event. Nearly 60 ambassadors took part in it, besides senior diplomats from other countries”.

“We appreciate that external affairs minister S. Jaishankar led the event hosted by the MEA on Yoga Day. The bonds among different countries will grow stronger with such events,” he added.

Ambassador of Germany Walter J. Lindner, who came to the event wearing a white kurta-pyjama, after the function said, “I feel a bit exhausted, but happy.”

“Yoga is extremely popular in Germany, and about four million people are celebrating it in Germany today, in parks, open grounds, it is a very big thing,” he said, adding that “yoga brings together your brain, body and soul”.

Envoy of Venezuela Coromoto Godoy, who took charge as her country’s ambassador in May, said, “This is the first time I took part in any Yoga Day event. It was wonderful, and I feel so relaxed. I and my husband, who also attended the event, both do yoga before starting work at the embassy.”

“India and Venezuela both are very spiritual countries. I love India and its culture, and yoga is a wonderful contribution of India to the world,” she said.  

According to news agency PTI, Vietnam envoy Pham Sanh Chau, Egyptian ambassador Heba Elmarassi, Israel’s ambassador Ron Malka,  and Bhutan’s envoy Major General Vetsop Namgyel also took part in the event.

