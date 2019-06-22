Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:05 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP's vote share increased despite SP-BSP alliance: Rajnath

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 8:50 am IST

Singh further talked about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter wants to fulfil the basic necessities of people.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a 'huge thing' as the party's vote share increased despite the SP-BSP alliance. (Photo: File)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a 'huge thing' as the party's vote share increased despite the SP-BSP alliance. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: After getting re-elected to Parliament with a massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a "huge thing" as the party's vote share increased despite the SP-BSP alliance.

"After SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, even senior leaders used to think, we (BJP) will only get 10-15 seats and not 72. But even after staying in power for five years, there was no anti-incumbency. On the contrary, there was pro-incumbency. BJP's vote share increased," Singh said while addressing an event here.

The Defence Minister took the opportunity to praise the soldiers for enhancing the pride of the country.

"Our soldiers carried out a surgical strike and then conducted multiple air strikes in Balakot, which tells the world that India is a strong country, not a weak one," Singh said.

Singh further talked about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter wants to fulfil the basic necessities of people. "For this, the government has already initiated several mega projects," he said.

Tags: rajnath singh, uttar pradesh, sp, bsp, alliance
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

It is not clear whether the video was shot before or after the yoga event. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Gesture should be appreciated,' says UP minister on govt employee tying his shoelace

The incident took place on June 14, however, the incident came to light recently when a video of the same went viral on social media. (Photo: ANI)

4 men assaulted cop who tried to stop from drinking in public in Chennai; held

A pandemonium broke out when people started looting yoga mats at the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in a yoga programme in Rohtak district of Haryana on Friday. (Photo: Screengrab/ ANI Twitter)

Watch: People looting mats at Yoga event attended by Shah, Khattar

At a meeting on Wednesday, Marandi said that the servitors, who had begun a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Baripada to Naveen Niwas (Bhubaneswar) for the fulfilment of their eight demands, should have held a meeting with him first. Notably, the march was later withdrawn. (Photo: ANI)

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Patnaik 'Lord Jagannath'

MOST POPULAR

1

Popular YouTuber proves that USD 6000 Mac Pro can’t grate cheese

2

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

3

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

4

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

5

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham