Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

India, Politics

Bihar chief minister skips Yoga Day event

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 8:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 8:05 am IST

Janata Dal (United) JD(U) taking part in the event, but chief minister Nitish Kumar remained conspicuous by his absence.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: ANI)
 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Governor Lalji Tandon-led International Yoga Day celebrations in the Bihar capital on Friday with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the

Janata Dal (United) JD(U) taking part in the event, but chief minister Nitish Kumar remained conspicuous by his absence.

The event served as an occasion to demonstrate cordiality between the ruling coalition partners Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United).

The function at a stadium in the city was attended by deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and cabinet ministers Mangal Pandey and Pramod Kumar.

All eyes were, however, on cabinet ministers Maheshwar Hazari and Shravan Kumar as their presence marked the JD(U)’s first participation in the event.

Although Nitish Kumar is known to be a yoga enthusiast, he has maintained a studied distance from such celebrations holding that the discipline was best practised in solitude.

Leaders of his party had so far not been seen at International Yoga Day celebrations, not even after the JD(U) resumed its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in July, 2017, after a gap of four years.

Tags: nitish kumar, sushil kumar modi

Latest From India

On its part Pakistan’s stated position has been that it has initiated strong measures against terror groups like Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) by seizing more than 700 properties belonging to them. This action is similar to the one initiated by the neighbouring country after it was put in the gray list in 2012.

America, UK discuss Pak stand on terrorism

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia steps in to save jobs of 2 ministers

Defence minister Rajnath Singh consoles the family of a victim of the AN-32 crash after his mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Computer Baba’s ‘havan’ brings trouble for Digvijay Singh

BJP MPs S S Ahluwalia

BJP team to visit Bengal, will sumbit report to Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

2

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

3

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

4

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

5

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham