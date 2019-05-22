Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 AM IST

Sulking Karnataka MLA calls Congress leader ‘buffoon’

THE ASIAN AGE.
The Congress was quick to respond and issued a show-cause notice to Baig for his outbursts.

Former minister and Shivajinagar Congress MLA R Roshan Baig
Bengaluru: Crossing the limits of political propriety and making clear his intentions to sever ties with the Congress if it comes to that, former minister and Shivajinagar Congress MLA  R. Roshan Baig on Tuesday dubbed party general secretary in charge of Karnataka, K.C. Venugopal a “buffoon” who knows nothing about state politics.

The veteran leader who was earlier in the Janata parivar, also did not forget to take potshots at state Congress chief Dinesh Gundurao and former CM Siddaramaiah  describing the former as a ‘flop show president’ and the latter as someone who divided communities by seeking the separate religion tag for the Lingayat community.

The Congress was quick to respond and issued a show-cause notice to Baig for his outbursts. The notice, signed by KPCC General Secretary V.Y. Ghorpade said  Baig's remarks are being considered seriously as “anti party activity” and asked him  why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. His explanation has been sought in a week’s time.

Mr Baig said. “I really feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi. Buffoons like Mr Venugopal, the arrogant Siddaramaiah and the flop show  KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao are responsible for the Congress party’s downfall.”

Coming down heavily on Mr Gundurao, Mr Baig asserted that he wouldn’t be surprised if the exit polls, which have predicted  a majority of the Karnataka seats for the BJP, cometrue.

“If the BJP wins 18 seats (out of 28) in the state, isn’t it a slap on the face of the party which could do nothing despite being in an alliance with the JD(S)?” he wondered.

