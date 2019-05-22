Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 PM IST

India, Politics

'Opposition is frustrated, blaming EVMs is disrespecting mandate,' says Amit Shah

ANI
Published : May 22, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 9:01 pm IST

He termed the Opposition demand of increasing vote tally with VVPATs as

BJP President Amit Shah
 BJP President Amir Shah (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday criticised the "frustrated" Opposition parties for raising objections against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying that the opposing EVM amounts to disrespect of the people's mandate.

"Protesting against EVM is disrespect of the people's mandate. The 22 opposition parties are frustrated with the defeat and tarnishing the image of our democracy by raising questions over it," Shah said in a series of tweets.

He termed the Opposition demand of increasing vote tally with VVPATs as "unconstitutional".

"Just two days before counting, twenty-two opposition parties' demand for change in the electoral system is unconstitutional. No such decision can be made unless all parties agree for it," he said.

He alleged that the Opposition started raising the question on EVM after the completion of six phases of voting which intensified after exit polls predicted NDA getting a clear mandate.

"The Opposition started ruckus on EVM after the completion of six phases of polling and it intensified after exit poll results. Exit polls are conducted on voters' opinion, not on the basis of EVM," Shah said.

The BJP chief asked as to how the opposition parties can raise questions on the credibility of EVMs based on exit polls results.

Shah asserted that the maximum of the dissenting parties has been in power after being elected through the same voting system.

"If they do not believe on EVM, why did they take power after getting a mandate in elections?" he asked.

He slammed RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha for his "bloodshed" comment and asked him as to who it was challenging with the remark.

Alleging suspicious EVM movement, Kushwaha, on Tuesday, had said: "We got the news that a vehicle laden with EVMs was caught. We want to say that people are getting angry. If this continues, then there will be blood on the streets. Karpoori Thakur used to say that to protect the sanctity of votes, the people should be prepared to pick up arms."

He said that the Supreme Court took note of more than three PILs on cases related to vote counting and verification. Shah accused the Opposition of questioning order by raising objections on EVM.

Earlier in the day, the EC rejected the Opposition's demand that VVPAT slips be matched with EVM data before counting of votes in a constituency on Thursday.

The commission had earlier rejected the Opposition's demand of raising the number of polling stations with VVPATs from the existing five randomly selected polling booths in an Assembly constituency, as ordered by the apex court.

The seven-phased extensive Lok Sabha poll exercise came to an end on May 19. Counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats will begin on Thursday.

