Nitish, Uddhav, Paswan join Modi at unity show

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 22, 2019, 4:38 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 7:09 am IST

Most exit polls have predicted that the NDA is likely to retaining power. Verdict of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be declared on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is garlanded by BJP president Amit Shah along with Cabinet ministers at a function to thank members of the Cabinet in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PRITAM BANDYOPADHYAY)
New Delhi: Confident of retaining power at the Centre, the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday showcased its unity over dinner ahead of the counting of votes on May 23 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming his government’s tenure as a “successful experiment” and hailing the ruling alliance as an “organic entity” and a “strong pillar” of Indian democracy.

Addressing leaders of 36 parties, Mr Modi termed the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a decisive moment in India’s democracy and stressed on the need to change the narrative from caste lines and orient it for the poor

The NDA unanimously passed a resolution describing itself as an alliance of “dreams and aspirations” of the country and hailed the vision of the Prime Minister.

The resolution also pledged to make India “strong, developed, prosperous and inclusive” by 2022 when it completes 75 years of its independence, party leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh told reporters.

On a day when the Opposition camp showed its strength on the EVM issue, BJP president Amit Shah hosted dinner for NDA allies that was attended by Mr Modi and representatives of 36 parties, including JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sean’s Uddhav Thackeray, SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal, LJP’ s Ram Vilas Paswan among others.

Expressing displeasure over the Opposition’s stand on the EVM issue, Mr Modi said that when there should be efforts for global branding of the India’s electoral process, the Opposition is trying to project an adverse picture of it. Mr Modi also told NDA allies that neither votes nor forming a government was the ruling alliance’s aim but a “New India.”

The NDA expressed confidence that the people will give the Modi-led government another chance based on its track record and vision and asserted that Mr Modi “deserves” another term. The NDA also condemned the vote bank politics of the Opposition and its “old school thinking” which is not acceptable to “young voters of the 21st century”. Earlier, Mr Modi had also attended a “Swagat aur Abhaar Milan” hosted by BJP president Mr Shah at the party headquarters for the Union ministers. Mr Modi termed his election campaign as a “pilgrimage” and turned the completion of his government’s tenure as a “successful experiment”. He also said the alliance should be further strengthened and congratulated his Council of Ministers. The meeting lasted for nearly two hours.

At the NDA dinner, allies congratulated Mr Modi and his team for the development-oriented decisions to benefit the comman man and keeping in mind the regional aspirations.

The resolution, proposed by Mr Paswan, mentioned how the Modi-led NDA played a key role in taking up issues like terrorism and money laundering at the global platform and showed its firmness on the national security issue.

Mr Singh said India showed the world that it is no more a soft state when it comes to diplomacy and security. The resolution mentioned India’s efforts for UN’s declaration of Masood Azhar a global terrorist and the global support the Modi government received for the anti-missile test.

The resolution also condemned the political violence in states like West Bengal and Kerala, with Mr Modi expressing concern over it. He also expressed concern over how institutions like the EC, the CAG and the security forces, among others, have come under attack from the Opposition.

The NDA leaders vowed to carry forward the development work initiated by the Modi-led government and to achieve “inclusive, prosperous and developed India,” which was the “dream of freedom fighters” by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75th anniversary of Independence.

