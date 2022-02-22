Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

Vote for your better future, Sonia tells Rae Bareli, targets Yogi government

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 22, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2022, 6:55 am IST

This was Mrs Gandhi’s first virtual address in poll-bound UP where three of the seven phases of polling are already over

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
 Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government during her virtual address to voters of her parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareilly. Her parliamentary constituency goes to polls in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 23. This was Mrs Gandhi’s first virtual address in poll-bound UP where three of the seven phases of polling are already over. She said, “It’s going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people.”

Attacking the BJP she said, "Youth study and prepare for jobs but the BJP government made them sit at home. There are 12 lakh government jobs vacant but employment is not being offered to the youth." Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their household, she added. Speaking about the mismanagement during Covid she said, “During the lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But Modi-Yogi governments acted irresponsibly and turned their faces away and closed their eyes, despite the pain of the people. The government didn't provide any relief.”

 

The Congress president attacked the BJP over a host of other issues, including inflation, unemployment and problems faced by farmers. She said farmers worked hard to grow crops for everyone but they neither got an appropriate price for their produce, nor fertilizers or facilities for irrigation. “Farmers came under the burden of debt while stray animals kept ruining their crops.” Making a family connect, she remarked, “Brothers and sisters, I consider myself an inseparable part of your family. We are committed to pursuing politics which makes your life better... In this election, strengthen the ‘hand’ (party symbol) of the Congress Party and select the politics which will make your future better.”

 

Tags: sonia gandhi, bjp government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

