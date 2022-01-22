Saturday, Jan 22, 2022 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

  India   Politics  22 Jan 2022  BJP facing 'uphill task' in west Uttar Pradesh
India, Politics

BJP facing 'uphill task' in west Uttar Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : Jan 22, 2022, 8:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2022, 8:48 am IST

Farmers’ agitation, price rise and communally-charged rhetoric could hit the BJP hard in this agrarian sector dominated by Jats and Muslims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 21 2022.. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 21 2022.. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

New Delhi: Western Uttar Pradesh with 113 Assembly seats has emerged as the main stumbling block for BJP’s daunting ambition to bag 300 plus Assembly berths in the state, with elections in this region slated to be held in the first two phases — February 10 and February 14. Farmers’ agitation, price rise and communally-charged rhetoric could hit the BJP hard in this agrarian sector dominated by the Jats and Muslims. To make things worse, the Samyu-kta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation of farmer unions, launched “Mission UP” against the BJP a couple of days back.

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior BJP functionary maintained that efforts to regain support in western UP would be an “uphill task” for the party. Pocketing nearly 50 per cent of the Jat votes, the BJP had swept the region, winning 91 of the 113 seats during the 2017 Assembly polls. The Samajwadi Party had lagged far behind with only 17 seats. The farmers’ agitation, however, has changed the scenario. The coming together of the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal as a formidable combination could deliver a body blow to BJP’s quest for UP. The Jats, who comprise only two per cent in the entire state, however, account for 18 per cent in western UP. The Muslim population in this region is a little over 25 per cent.

 

The traditional harmony between the Jats and Muslims was shattered by the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The Jats had turned against the Muslims and it was an advantage to the BJP. The scars remained and the BJP, riding on the Modi wave, wiped away the secularists in western UP in 2017.

As the wounds healed and the farmers’ agitation peaked, the traditional “bhaichara”, between the Jats and Muslims returned. The Jat leadership has now been reaching out to their Muslim “brothers”. The situation got tougher when the Rakesh Tikait-led Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) urged farmers to support the SP-RLD alliance.

Reeling under the farmers’ backlash, the BJP swung into action and dispatched Union minister of state Sanjeev Balyan, who hails from the same “khap” as of Mr Tikait, to hold parleys. Following the meeting, Mr Tikait took a U-turn and said that the BKU “stood neutral”. He maintained that following the SKM diktat, the BKU would remain apolitical and not support any party. While the BJP functionaries regarded this as a “positive” development, sources revealed that Mr Balyan had met Mr Tikat to urge him to “allow” BJP leaders to campaign in the region. Even though Mr Tikait retracted his open support to the SP-RLD alliance, he dropped hints on what the farmers should do. “We will not support anybody, but everyone knows what needs to be done,” he said.

 

Sources further disclosed that even though the SKM has not extended support to any political outfit, it would be campaigning against the BJP in the entire state. “There’s a lot of anger amongst farmers against the UP government,” an SKM leader was quoted as saying.

However, the BJP, which appeared to be on the backfoot in this region was pinning its hopes on Dalit votes and the entry of AIMIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi. The AIMIM fielding candidates in western UP could splinter the Muslim votes and benefit the BJP, a BJP leader said. BJP heavyweights, including Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, would be touring western UP and meeting Jat leaders next week. In a bit to counter the Jat anger, the BJP has also been wooing the sizeable Gurjar community in the region and had recently celebrated its icon Mihira Bhoj.

 

Tags: 2022 up polls, uttar pradesh elections, bjp in up
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14. (PTI file photo)

60 pc MLAs in Goa switched parties in last five years, a 'record' in India

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra with Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (PTI file photo)

EC holds virtual meets to decide on whether ban on physical rallies should continue

The 18-year-old's mobile phone has been seized and he will be joining investigations at Delhi. (Representational image: AFP)

Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi cops arrest man from Lucknow

Supervisors handle absorbent strips of Coviself Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to self-test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Mylab Discovery Solutions manufacturing facility in Lonavla, Mumbai. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

India records 3.37 lakh new infections, active COVID cases highest in 237 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham