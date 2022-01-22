Saturday, Jan 22, 2022 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

  India   Politics  22 Jan 2022  60 pc MLAs in Goa switched parties in last five years, a 'record' in India
India, Politics

60 pc MLAs in Goa switched parties in last five years, a 'record' in India

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2022, 1:40 pm IST

After defections and resignation of MLAs, the current strength of the Congress in the House is two, while that of the BJP is 27

Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14. (PTI file photo)
 Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14. (PTI file photo)

Panaji: As many as 24 legislators in Goa, which is 60 per cent of the total strength of the 40-member state Assembly, have switched parties in the last five years, a report by an organisation has said.

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in its report that with this, Goa has set a unique record, which is "unparalleled" in the history of Indian democracy.

 

Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14.

"In the five year tenure of the current Assembly (2017-2022), as many as 24 MLAs have changed their parties, which is 60 per cent of the total strength of the House. It has never happened anywhere else in India. A clear reflection of utter disrespect to the mandate of voters. A callous approach to ethics and discipline overborne by uncontrolled greed at its worst," the report stated.

It said the list of 24 MLAs does not include the names of Vishwajit Rane, Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who had resigned as Congress MLAs in 2017, and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), before contesting elections on its tickets.

 

Ten Congress legislators had crossed over to the BJP in 2019. They included the then leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar (Quepem constituency).

Other Congress MLAs who had switched over to the BJP are - Jennifer Monserrate (Taleigao), Francisco Silveria (St Andre), Filipe Nery Rodrigues (Velim), Wilfred Nazareth Menino D'sa (Nuvem), Clafasio Dias (Cuncolim), Antonio Carano Fernandes (St Cruz), Neelkanth Halarnkar (Tivim), Isidore Fernandes (Cancona), Atanasio Monserrate (who won the Panaji by election in 2019 after death of Manohar Parrikar).

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs Deepak Pauskar (Sanvordem) and Manohar Ajgaonkar (Pernem) had also switched over to BJP during the same period.

 

Jayesh Salgoankar of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) from Saligao had also joined the BJP.

Recently, former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik, a Congress MLA from Ponda, joined the ruling saffron party.

Another former CM and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro (Navelim) had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is trying its electoral luck in Goa for the time in the February 14 assembly polls.

Churchill Alemao, a former CM who had won on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket in 2017 also switched to the TMC recently.

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, a Congress MLA from Curtorim, also joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party. However, Lourenco resigned from the TMC as well and wanted to return to the Congress, but wasn't taken. He has now decided to contest the upcoming polls as an independent.

 

Another MLA, Wilfred D'sa, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019, has resigned from the ruling party and is contesting as an independent. Deepak Pauskar has quit the BJP as well.

Independent MLAs Rohan Khaunte (Porvorim) and Govind Gaude (Priol) have joined the BJP, while another independent legislator, Prasad Gaonkar, has joined the Congress.

The BJP MLAs, who quit the party are - Pravin Zantye (Maem), who has now joined the MGP, Michael Lobo (Calangute), who has joined the Congress, Jose Luis Carlos Almeida (Vasco Da Gama) has joined the Congress, while Alina Saldanha (Cortalim) has joined the Aam Aadmi party (AAP).

 

After defections and resignation of MLAs, the current strength of the Congress in the House is two, while that of the BJP is 27.

The electoral battle for Goa has become multi-cornered with the entry of the TMC and aggressive campaigning by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. So far, poll tie-ups were forged between the regional MGP and the TMC, and between the Congress and the GFP.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but could not come to power as the BJP, which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government. 

 

 

Tags: goa political situation, goa mlas
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra with Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (PTI file photo)

EC holds virtual meets to decide on whether ban on physical rallies should continue

The 18-year-old's mobile phone has been seized and he will be joining investigations at Delhi. (Representational image: AFP)

Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi cops arrest man from Lucknow

Supervisors handle absorbent strips of Coviself Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to self-test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Mylab Discovery Solutions manufacturing facility in Lonavla, Mumbai. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

India records 3.37 lakh new infections, active COVID cases highest in 237 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 21 2022.. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

BJP facing 'uphill task' in west Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham