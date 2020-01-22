Resolution against CAA in WB soon

State parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee made the announcement on Tuesday.

Kolkata: The Trinamul Congress will bring the resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assem-bly on January 27. State parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee made the announcement on Tuesday.

He also reached out to the Congress and Left parties to lend their support to the Trinamul’s resolution which chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared a day before.

Mr Chatterjee said, “On Monday we submitted the resolution opposing the CAA under rule 169 to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. A session will be called at 2 pm on January 27. The resolution will be tabled by the government then. I call upon all other parties to agree to it with us so that it would be adopted and passed unanimously.”

He added, “I called up Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan informing him about the resolution. Our aim is to protect dem-ocracy and not to do any politics over it.” Mr Chatterjee urged Mr Man-nan, also the leader of the Congress Legislature Pa-rty, during their conversation to ensure all the opposition MLAs’ support to the government’s resolution in House.

The Trinamul secretary general noted, “I have seen many people making comments about our mo-vement. But we do not need lessons from others.” Asked if the state government would move the Supreme Court like Kerala against the CAA, he said, “Our party and government will fight it out on the streets before making any such move.”

The Congress and the Left parties jointly demanded on January 9 for an anti-CAA resolution to be passed in the House ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to the state.