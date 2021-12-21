Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

  India   Politics  21 Dec 2021  Counting of votes for KMC election begins, TMC leads in 6 wards
India, Politics

Counting of votes for KMC election begins, TMC leads in 6 wards

PTI
Published : Dec 21, 2021, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2021, 10:12 am IST

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday

Kajari Banerjee (C), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law and TMC candidate, flashes victory sign after casting her vote with her family members during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata. (PTI /Swapan Mahapatra)
 Kajari Banerjee (C), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law and TMC candidate, flashes victory sign after casting her vote with her family members during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata. (PTI /Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election began on Tuesday morning with the ruling Trinamool Congress taking an early lead in six wards, SEC officials said.

"The counting began at 8 am. As per the early trends. The TMC has taken early leads in six wards so far" a State Election Commission official said.

 

The TMC has taken early leads in ward number 23, 11, 31, 2, 4 and 7.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Tags: west bengal civic polls, kolkata municipal corporation (kmc), kmc elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 to a worker at the factory of a face mask manufacturer on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Two hundred Omicron cases reported in India so far, 5,326 new COVID-19 cases

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (PTI)

Centre imposed AFSPA against state's wishes : Nagaland CM Rio

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Electoral reforms bill 2021 gets Lok Sabha nod amid din

In this four-cornered election, the BJP, that has the largest voteshare, is expected to benefit. (Representational Image/AFP)

BJP flagged off the party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra at six places in UP

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham