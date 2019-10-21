Monday, Oct 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

Enrich festival of democracy: PM Modi urges voters to 'turnout in record numbers'

ANI
Published : Oct 21, 2019, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2019, 8:15 am IST

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

New Delhi: As voting is underway for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections, and by-elections in several states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to "turnout in record numbers".

Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted, "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers."

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas there are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.

Besides Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, voting is also underway at 51 Assembly constituencies spread across 17 states of the country.

Bypolls are also taking place at two Lok Sabha seats one each in Maharashtra (Satara) and Bihar (Samastipur).

