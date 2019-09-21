Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Sharad Pawar replies to PM Modi's attack, says 'should have verified my statement'

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2019, 9:58 am IST

The NCP denied the charge, accusing the prime minister of distorting Pawar's statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have ascertained his statement about Pakistan before criticising me, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have ascertained his statement about Pakistan before criticising me, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. (Photo: File)

Aurangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have ascertained his statement about Pakistan before criticising me, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

PM Modi, at a rally in Nashik ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections on Thursday, had claimed that Pawar, at a recent event, said he liked Pakistan.

The NCP denied the charge, accusing the prime minister of distorting Pawar's statement.

"The Prime Minister said I have love for our neighboring country....I have been defence minister of this country. The Prime Minister should have verified my statement before criticising me," Pawar said.

The NCP chief was addressing a meeting of party workers.

"I had said that political and military leaders of Pakistan keep making false statements against India to maintain their clout in Pakistani politics. These words do not describe any love for Pakistan," Pawar said.

"I will not criticise Modi further because I do not want to hurt the dignity of prime minister's office," the NCP chief added.

On Thursday, alleging that Congress leaders' comments were being used by other countries and terror outfits against India, PM Modi said, "I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But Sharad Pawar? I feel bad when an experienced leader like him makes wrong statements for votes.

"He said he likes the neighbouring country. But everyone knows where the terror factory is," the PM had said.

The NCP later released video of Mr Pawar's original remarks, where he had said that political and military establishment of Pakistan spreads hatred against India, but when he visited that country during Indian cricket team's Pakistan tour, he saw people's love for India.

Tags: pm modi, narendra modi, ncp, sharad pawar, nashik
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee maintained that the administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably. (Photo: PTI)

'Expect Governor to give justice to JU faculty, students': Trinamool on ABVP vandalism

The BJP leader was arrested by the SIT of UP police from his ashram on Friday morning under section 376 of the IPC. It pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: Law student, cousins charged for extortion

The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon. (Photo: File)

EC to announce poll dates for Haryana, Maharashtra today

ISRO has said once the Lunar night falls, there would be no sunlight for the lander to generate power for its working and also it was not designed to operate in the heavy cold temperature of Moon during the phase. (Photo: File)

As lunar night falls, hopes of waking up Chandrayaan-2's lander fades

MOST POPULAR

1

Hindi second-most used ‘Assistant’ language globally: Google

2

Become a WhatsApp ninja with these hidden features

3

Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku', see video

4

Viral video: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment

5

iPhone 11 Pro destroys Android flagships even with one-third as much RAM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham