Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, Politics

Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves: Sibal on tax cut

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2019, 12:54 pm IST

The Congress on Friday had termed the corporate tax cut a 'panic reaction' by the government.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves. (Photo: File)
 Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves.

The government on Friday slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms to boost economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.

"Howdy Modi. Corporate Diwali. India foregoes 1.45 lakh cr. revenue. Need Diwali for needy folk!" Sibal said in a tweet. "Extra money in corporate hands will not boost demand. Need extra money in hands of rural India to spur consumption. The rich will benefit. The poor left to fend for themselves," he said.

The Congress on Friday had termed the corporate tax cut a "panic reaction" by the government and linked it to the ''Howdy Modi'' event in Houston, with Rahul Gandhi saying he is amazed at what Narendra Modi can do for a "stock market bump" before the diaspora programme.

Tags: narendra modi, indian government, kapil sibal, corporate tax, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Security has been beefed up with barricades put across the roads to stop protesting farmers from reaching national capital from the adjoining Uttar Pradesh on Saturday at East Delhi's Ghazipur border. (Photo: File)

Farmers' march: Police equipped with riot gear to halt farmers from entering Delhi

Founded in Nagpur on September 27 in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society and ensuring the protection of Hindu Dharma. (Photo: ANI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with foreign media on Sept 24 in Delhi

In the purported video which is 2.20 mins long, Rao's son Vashista can be seen assaulting his wife. (Photo: Twitter | Screengrab from footage)

Watch: Former Hyderabad HC judge seen harassing daughter-in-law

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar said on Saturday that thousands of crores of public money would be saved through the reverse tendering process of the projects bidded under TDP government. (Photo: ANI)

Crores would be saved with reverse tendering of projects bidded under TDP regime: AP Irrigation Minister

MOST POPULAR

1

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

2

Air India implements PM Modi's vision ahead of World Tourism Day

3

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

4

Hindi second-most used ‘Assistant’ language globally: Google

5

Become a WhatsApp ninja with these hidden features

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham