Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

India, Politics

Former Andhra CM Naidu’s home in Amaravati to be demolished, given 7 days to vacate

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 21, 2019, 7:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2019, 7:28 pm IST

A notice to this effect was pasted on the compound wall of Naidu’s residence by authorities on Saturday.

The order states that during the inspection of the area by the APCRDA staff, unauthorised constructions and developments were found in violation of various rules and regulations of the state. (Photo: ANI)
 The order states that during the inspection of the area by the APCRDA staff, unauthorised constructions and developments were found in violation of various rules and regulations of the state. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh officials on Saturday served another demolition notice to the owner of the house in which former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu resides here.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has asked Lingamaneni Ramesh to remove the unauthorised construction within seven days, failing which APCRDA will remove the same.

A notice to this effect, issued by the APCRDA commissioner was pasted on the compound wall of Naidu’s residence by the authorities on Saturday.

The house owner was issued a show-cause notice on June 27. The latest order mentions that the reply submitted to the notice was not to the satisfaction of the authority, reported IANS.

The order states that during the inspection of the area by the APCRDA staff, unauthorised constructions and developments were found in violation of various rules and regulations of the state.

The order identifies unauthorised RCC residential buildings on the ground and first floor, along with a swimming pool and ground floor dressing room etc measuring a total of 1.318 acres. It says the unauthorised construction area is dangerously within the Maximum Flood Level (MFL) of the Krishna River.

The first notice was served soon after the demolition of the Praja Vedika, a governmentbuilding adjacent to Naidu’s current residence. Naidu had been living in the house on lease since he shifted here from Hyderabad in 2016. He had later got Praja Vedika, a meeting hall, constructed adjacent to the house.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in June ordered demolition of Praja Vedika. He had also alleged that Naidu himself is living in an illegal house. He had said the demolition drive would cover all illegal buildings on the banks of Krishna River at Undavalli.

The TDP, which lost power to Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in May, alleged that the government was acting with political vendetta. The opposition party slammed the government for issuing the notice even though the matter was pending in the High Court.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, chandrababu naidu, illegal construction, demolition
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Latest From India

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet.

Bus driver in Noida gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case in WB

The 74-year-old is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

No probe agency has defined criminal act' in my father's arrest: Karti Chidambaram

The AAP party workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the BJP had betrayed the people of Delhi as the impending promise of regularisation of the unauthorised colonies is yet to be fulfilled. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: AAP party workers protest outside BJP headquarters

MOST POPULAR

1

Bus driver in Noida gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

2

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case in WB

3

Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles fearing fine

4

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

5

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham