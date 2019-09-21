Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

India, Politics

'Expect Governor to give justice to JU faculty, students': Trinamool on ABVP vandalism

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2019, 9:53 am IST

The governor is also the chancellor of the JU where Babul Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students.

TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee maintained that the administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably. (Photo: PTI)
 TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee maintained that the administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday stuck to its stand that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's visit to the Jadavpur University campus during the agitation there on Thursday was unfortunate and the chancellor must give justice to the vice-chancellor, professors and stud Trinamool Congress oents who were assaulted.

The governor is also the chancellor of the Jadavpur University where Union minister Babul Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students, prompting Dhankhar to rush to the institute.

TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee maintained that the administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably.

"On behalf of the Trinamool Congress, we stand by what we had said yesterday regarding the Jadavpur University episode. We always respect the post of the governor because it is a Constitutional post," he said in a statement.

"We expect that the governor will give justice to vice-chancellor, professors and students. We are always with the teachers and the student communities," Chatterjee said.

His comments come hours after Dhankar on Friday justified his visit to Jadavpur University to rescue Union minister Babul Supriyo, contending that he had waited a "sufficient time" for the state to resolve the matter and left for the institute as the situation did not improve.

"The administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably. We must punish the culprits who assaulted the students including girls and ransacked the campus," Chatterjee said in reference to the alleged vandalism by ABVP activists both inside and outside the institute.

The senior TMC leader expressed solidarity with the vice-chancellor, professors and students of the university and wished speedy recovery of the VC Suranjan Das who had fallen sick during the agitation and was hospitalised.

The police were outside the university but were unable to enter the campus in the absence of any communication from the VC and the governor went there without taking the state government into confidence, Chatterjee who was the state education minister said.

He said universities are autonomous institutions and as per time-honoured tradition, the police cannot enter the campus without the permission of the VC.

"It's an apparent failure of the state police administration in attending to the situations appropriately," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said here on Friday.

Dhankar also faced demonstrations by the agitators - mostly members of Left-leaning organisations and some activists of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad on Thursday, university sources said.

The governor and Supriyo, however, managed to leave the campus with police escort later.

Workers of the ABVP, who had held a seminar in the campus which sparked off the unrest at the university, later vandalised the room of the Arts Faculty Students Union.

 

Tags: trinamool congress, jadavpur university, babul supriyo, abvp, partha chatterjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have ascertained his statement about Pakistan before criticising me, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. (Photo: File)

Sharad Pawar replies to PM Modi's attack, says 'should have verified my statement'

The BJP leader was arrested by the SIT of UP police from his ashram on Friday morning under section 376 of the IPC. It pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: Law student, cousins charged for extortion

The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon. (Photo: File)

EC to announce poll dates for Haryana, Maharashtra today

ISRO has said once the Lunar night falls, there would be no sunlight for the lander to generate power for its working and also it was not designed to operate in the heavy cold temperature of Moon during the phase. (Photo: File)

As lunar night falls, hopes of waking up Chandrayaan-2's lander fades

MOST POPULAR

1

Hindi second-most used ‘Assistant’ language globally: Google

2

Become a WhatsApp ninja with these hidden features

3

Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku', see video

4

Viral video: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment

5

iPhone 11 Pro destroys Android flagships even with one-third as much RAM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham