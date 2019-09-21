Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

Delhi: AAP party workers protest outside BJP headquarters

ANI
AAP party workers also claimed that the BJP has betrayed the people just how the Congress had when it was at the Centre.

The AAP party workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the BJP had betrayed the people of Delhi as the impending promise of regularisation of the unauthorised colonies is yet to be fulfilled. (Photo: ANI)
 The AAP party workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the BJP had betrayed the people of Delhi as the impending promise of regularisation of the unauthorised colonies is yet to be fulfilled. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Saturday demonstrated outside the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters here, demanding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

The AAP party workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the BJP had betrayed the people of Delhi as the impending promise of regularisation of the unauthorised colonies is yet to be fulfilled.

In July, the BJP-led central government had announced that a Delhi government proposal pertaining to the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies would be passed. However, they have now said that the move will take six more months.

AAP party workers also claimed that the BJP has betrayed the people just how the Congress had when it was at the Centre.

With the Delhi Assembly elections around the corner, the three-way fight between AAP, BJP, and Congress is expected to intensify in the build-up to the upcoming poll scheduled around February next year.

