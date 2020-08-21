I-T raids on nine real estate developers take a political turn in Madhya Pradesh

Opposition Congress gave a political spin to the IT raids linking promoter of Faith Group Raghavendra Singh Tomar to power corridor here.

A strong contingent of around 600 IT officers from Delhi conducted simultaneous raids on these establishments in Bhopal and Indore.

Bhopal: Income Tax (IT) sleuths on Thursday conducted raids on the establishments of nine major real estate developers in Madhya Pradesh, several of them were said to have links with the power corridor in the state.

"At least 112 ‘benami’ properties have come to fore so far following the raids. The properties include 357 acres in Bhopal. Besides, huge cashes were also recovered from one establishment. Valuation of the properties was being done," a senior IT officer told this newspaper requesting not to be quoted since he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Sources said an anonymous letter reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year informing that some retired and serving civil service officers of MP cadre have invested in some real estate companies in the state.

The ED had then referred the matter to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) for a probe. The Thursday’s income tax raids on these establishments were fallout of the probe into the matter by CBDT, the IT officer indicated.

Party spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja released a picture of 2012 showing the builder in company of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to establish their alleged links.

The party also referred to several pictures posted in the real estate developer’s social media site showing him in the company of state minister Aurobind Bhadoria at several places.

Bhadoria, however, told the media here that he had nothing to do with the Faith Group promoter. In a Facebook post, the Faith Group promoter has also hailed Bhadoria as ‘giant killer’ indicating that the latter had played a key role in toppling the Kamal Nath government in March this year.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government fell when 22 Congress legislators, loyalists of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from assembly in March this year. Later, Scindia and the 22 ex-MLAs joined BJP.