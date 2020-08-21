Friday, Aug 21, 2020 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,904,193

68,371

Recovered

2,157,941

50,099

Deaths

54,971

977

Maharashtra64328945912421359 Tamil Nadu3614353019136239 Andhra Pradesh3253962352183001 Karnataka2569751703814429 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1573541418264257 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9742475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
  India   Politics  21 Aug 2020  I-T raids on nine real estate developers take a political turn in Madhya Pradesh
India, Politics

I-T raids on nine real estate developers take a political turn in Madhya Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 21, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2020, 11:36 am IST

Opposition Congress gave a political spin to the IT raids linking promoter of Faith Group Raghavendra Singh Tomar to power corridor here.

A strong contingent of around 600 IT officers from Delhi conducted simultaneous raids on these establishments in Bhopal and Indore.
 A strong contingent of around 600 IT officers from Delhi conducted simultaneous raids on these establishments in Bhopal and Indore.

Bhopal: Income Tax (IT) sleuths on Thursday conducted raids on the establishments of nine major real estate developers in Madhya Pradesh, several of them were said to have links with the power corridor in the state.

A strong contingent of around 600 IT officers from Delhi conducted simultaneous raids on these establishments in Bhopal and Indore.

 

"At least 112 ‘benami’ properties have come to fore so far following the raids. The properties include 357 acres in Bhopal. Besides, huge cashes were also recovered from one establishment. Valuation of the properties was being done," a senior IT officer told this newspaper requesting not to be quoted since he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Sources said an anonymous letter reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year informing that some retired and serving civil service officers of MP cadre have invested in some real estate companies in the state.

The ED had then referred the matter to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) for a probe. The Thursday’s income tax raids on these establishments were fallout of the probe into the matter by CBDT, the IT officer indicated.

 

Opposition Congress gave a political spin to the IT raids linking promoter of Faith Group Raghavendra Singh Tomar to power corridor here.

Party spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja released a picture of 2012 showing the builder in company of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to establish their alleged links.

The party also referred to several pictures posted in the real estate developer’s social media site showing him in the company of state minister Aurobind Bhadoria at several places.

Bhadoria, however, told the media here that he had nothing to do with the Faith Group promoter. In a Facebook post, the Faith Group promoter has also hailed Bhadoria as ‘giant killer’ indicating that the latter had played a key role in toppling the Kamal Nath government in March this year.

 

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government fell when 22 Congress legislators, loyalists of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from assembly in March this year. Later, Scindia and the 22 ex-MLAs joined BJP.

Tags: real estate, i-t raids, madhya pradesh politics, bhopal i-t raids
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Vehicles move slowly during a traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar highway, in Jammu, Sunday. (PTI)

Following multiple landslides, Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for second day

Former president Pranab Mukherjee.

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's condition; ex-President remains on ventilator support

Fire brigade at the site. (PTI)

Nine people killed in Srisailam hydroelectric plant after overnight fire accident

BMC medical staff and doctors take blood plasma samples from a cured COVID-19 patient, at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra records highest single-day spike of 14,492 COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham