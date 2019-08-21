Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 07:18 AM IST

No need for any more debate on quotas: Ram Vilas Paswan

The minister added that the murmuring (discontent) in upper castes was addressed by giving the quota for Economically Weaker Sections.

New Delhi: Disimissing the comments made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on quota in jobs and higher education, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said there was no need for a debate on reservation.

Mr Paswan said, “I want to say this on behalf of the government. This is not on the table.”

“There is no need for a debate. The Prime Minister has made it clear that reservation cannot be ended. Quota will continue and keep increasing,” the Union minister said.

Mr Bhagwat had said on Sunday that there should be conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it. He said those who favoured reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who were against it, and similarly those who opposed it should do the vice versa.

However, the RSS on Monday dismissed the row over Mr Bhagwat’s remarks as  “needless” claiming that he merely stressed on the need for mutual talks in harmony within society to address any issue.

On a question whether Mr Bhgwat’s comments were likley to have any political impact in the coming Assembly polls in four states, Mr Paswan said that the Opposition had once used it to win the Bihar Assembly elections, but it had not worked in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress on Monday came down heavily on the RSS for Mr Bhagwat’s comments seeking. The party accused the BJP government and its “idelogical mentor” the RSS of creating conflict in the society about issues on which opinions are sharply divided so that attention can be diverted of voters from day-to-day problems.

