Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:20 PM IST

India, Politics

FIR against senior West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy for taking Rs 70 lakhs as bribe

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 7:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 7:57 pm IST

‘We are fighting 28,000 cases in courts. An attempt is underway to stop the BJP in the state,’ WB BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Santu Ganguly, the victim, lodged the complaint of cheating of Rs 70 lakhs with the police against the trio in January this year, said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Nilanjan Biswas. (Photo: PTI)
 Santu Ganguly, the victim, lodged the complaint of cheating of Rs 70 lakhs with the police against the trio in January this year, said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Nilanjan Biswas. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy has landed in fresh trouble after he was booked in an FIR on cheating charges for allegedly taking around Rs 70 lakhs as bribe from a man assuring him to get a berth in a railway panel. To thwart arrest he moved the Calcutta High Court for anticipatory bail on Wednesday following the arrest of one of his aides Baban Ghosh, a BJP labour wing leader, from Patuli in the city.

Baban, the BJP labour cell general secretary, was caught late on Tuesday night in the case which was initiated at the Sarsuna police station under section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) among other charges of the Indian Penal Code. Roy's name is mentioned among the list of three accused.

Santu Ganguly, the victim, lodged the complaint of cheating of Rs 70 lakhs with the police against the trio in January this year, said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Nilanjan Biswas. Ganguly alleged that Baban using the name of Roy took the money from him in several rounds assuring him to make him a member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee under the railway ministry.

"I had visited the Parliament and the railway ministry many times. BJP leader Suresh Prabhu was the railway minister then. When nothing happened, I visited the railway office at Koilaghat. Only then I realised that I was cheated. I then lodged the complaint with the police."

Biswas added that Baban was remanded in police custody till August 28 by the court following his production during the day. On the court premises Baban however alleged, "It is a legal matter. The law will take its own course. It is a very old case and a concocted one. Our party leadership will comment on it." Sources claimed that he played a crucial role behind the recent induction of a group of Tollywood actors to the BJP.

Strongly reacting on Baban's arrest and Roy's name in the case state BJP president Dilip Ghosh complained, "Around 500 workers of our party have been in jail. We are fighting 28,000 cases in courts. An attempt is underway to stop the BJP in the state." 

He claimed, "The Trinamool Congress has no other way to tackle us. That is why such cases are slapped on our workers. We will fight this case also. The Trinamool is collecting cut-money from the public. But our workers are implicated in false cases. They are put behind bars in any case somehow."

Tags: bjp, mukul roy, bribe, tmc, railway board
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The body has been sent to the district hospital at Medininagar for autopsy. (Photo: Representational)

Woman killed after suspected rape in Jharkhand

India has signed a deal with France for the acquisition of 36 Rafale combat jets from France, which will start arriving India from May next year. (Photo: Representational)

Rajnath, IAF chief to visit France to receive first Indian Rafale jets

Satyanarayana on Tuesday apparently stirred controversy by stating that Amaravati, which lies in a flood-prone area is not a safe place for the capital city and much of the public's money had been wasted in developing it. (Photo: ANI)

K Ramakrishna asks Satyanarayana to withdraw statement on Amaravati

He alleged that he was duped to the tune of Rs 60 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of entering into a business partnership. (Photo: Representational)

Jammu man dupe d of Rs 60 lakh by cyber fraudsters, case registered

MOST POPULAR

1

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

2

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

3

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

4

SBI plans to establish nearly 10 lakh YONO Cash Points

5

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham