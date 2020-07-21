Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,154,917

36,810

Recovered

724,702

24,303

Deaths

28,099

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3039022195568 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1811012910125 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
  India   Politics  21 Jul 2020  Sachin Pilot offered me the 'going rate' to join BJP: Rajasthan Congress MLA
India, Politics

Sachin Pilot offered me the 'going rate' to join BJP: Rajasthan Congress MLA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 21, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2020, 10:42 am IST

Reacting to his allegation, Mr Pilot said he was saddened but not surprised.

Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga
 Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga

New Delhi/Jaipur: The Rajasthan political saga continued on Monday with chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy trading barbs even as a Congress MLA alleged that Sachin Pilot had offered him the “going rate” to join the BJP. Mr Pilot dismissed the allegation as “baseless and vexatious” and claimed that it was an attempt to stifle the “legitimate concerns” he has raised against the party leadership in the state.

Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga claimed that talks were held at Mr Pilot’s residence and, subsequently, he alerted Mr Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government.

“I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party,” Mr Malinga told reporters.

Though he did not disclose the amount he was allegedly offered, questioned as to whether it was between Rs 30 crore and Rs 35 crore, Mr Malinga said he was offered the “going rate”.

Reacting to his allegation, Mr Pilot said he was saddened but not surprised.
“I’m saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. The narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue,” he said in a statement.

Mr Pilot said he will be taking “appropriate and strictest possible legal action” against Mr Malinga, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Badi, who along with five other legislators of the Mayawati-led party, was inducted into the Congress in September last year.

Chief minister Mr Gehlot too was not to be left behind. In a direct attack, Mr Gehlot said he knew that his former deputy Sachin Pilot was “good for nothing”.

Using the Hindi word nikamma, he said, “I knew that he was useless, good for nothing, and was only there to instigate people to fight. I am not here to sell vegetables, I am the CM.”

Meanwhile, in the Rajasthan high court, which resumed hearing a plea by Mr Pilot and other rebel MLAs against the disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly Speaker, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, counsel for the Speaker, argued that the petition was premature as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House.

The hearing remained inconclusive and Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty said it will be concluded Tuesday. The order is also likely to be pronounced on Tuesday.

In another development, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was served a notice by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police in an investigation into allegations of a conspiracy to pull down the Rajasthan government.

Mr Shekhawat said that he is ready to face an investigation but the police should first check the authenticity of the audio clips, which the Congress alleges has his voice. “I first want them to check the authenticity of the audio clips. With whose permission was it recorded? Who recorded it? First, they should come out with its authenticity,” Mr Shekhawat said.

Tags: sachin pilot, ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress, gajendra singh shekhawat
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao.

Varavara Rao’s family demands ‘transparent’ updates on his health

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti. (PTI Photo)

Uma Bharti brands Pawar ‘Ram Drohi’ after Ayodhya comment

Few vehicles ply on roads after a total lockdown was imposed due to surge in the COVID-19 cases, in Kolhapur. PTI photo

COVID case fatality rate in India on a steady decline, drops to 2.46 pc

Representational image. (PTI)

Indian, US navies carry out passage execise in Indian Ocean amid tensions with China

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham