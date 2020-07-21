Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

Rajasthan High Court tells Speaker to defer acting on disqualification of MLAs till July 24

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2020, 5:01 pm IST

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Gehlot.

Rajasthan High Court (PTI)
 Rajasthan High Court (PTI)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said.

The court will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on July 24.

The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

