Return 'promised Rs 15 lakh black money' to people: Mamata to BJP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 2:04 pm IST

TMC has filed an FIR against Dilip Ghosh for threatening to drag party leaders out of buses on their way to the rally.

Addressing a Martyrs Day rally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Kolkata: Addressing a Martyrs Day rally on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Banerjee said the party will launch a state-wide protest on July 26 demanding return of black money 'siphoned off' by the BJP promised to people.

"You are asking the TMC for cut money? Give us back Rs. 15 lakh which you promised," Mamata said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to bring back black money from abroad to India in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He had said Rs 15 lakh will be deposited to every citizen's bank account once the black money is brought back. The promise had provided the opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, a huge opportunity to target the government.

The TMC also filed an FIR against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for allegedly threatening to drag TMC leaders out of buses on their way to the rally, if they failed to return the "cut money" they had collected from people.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Sunday accusing the party of “cheating” to win the Lok Sabha elections.

“In Lok Sabha elections they won by cheating—by using EVMs, CRPF and Election Commission. They just got 18 seats, by getting few seats they are trying to capture our party offices and beating our people,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mamata Banerjee also said she will request the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the panchayat and Municipal elections in Bengal through ballot paper. On Saturday, she had called for a return of ballot papers in place of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and said electoral reforms were needed to save democracy.

"Central agencies are threatening our leaders and elected representatives over chit fund scams, asking them to get in touch with the BJP or face prison," Banerjee said. The Chief Minister accused the saffron party of luring TMC MLAs with money and other perks.

"The BJP is offering Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump to our MLAs to switch over... Just like in Karnataka, the BJP is indulging in horse trading everywhere," Banerjee alleged.

She said the BJP government at the Centre would not last for "more than two years", considering the way it is functioning. "Credit for the smooth conduct of Parliament goes to opposition parties, not those in power," the TMC chief said.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to foil her party's 'Martyrs Day' rally on Sunday by operating only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on other Sundays.

