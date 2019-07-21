Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' 'Maha Janadesh' yatra to begin on August 1

The first phase will be from August 1-9 and will cover areas in Vidarbha till Nandurbar in north Maharashtra.

The second phase, BJP functionaries said, will be from August 17 to 31 covering areas between Aurangabad and Nashik. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will begin on August 1 from Gurukunj Mozari in Amravati district. The first phase will be from August 1-9 and will cover areas in Vidarbha till Nandurbar in north Maharashtra.

The second phase, BJP functionaries said, will be from August 17 to 31 covering areas between Aurangabad and Nashik. The yatra will cover a distance of 4.232 kilometres spread across 30 of 36 districts in the state, they said. "He will hold 104 rallies, 228 swagat sabhas and 20 press conferences," a party office-bearer said.

Fadnavis, speaking at the executive meet of the state BJP Sunday, said the yatra will not affect governance. He asked workers to ensure its success through "micro planning", emphasising that more than partymen, it is important common people attend rallies to hear him.

Incidentally, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has also been on a 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' since July 18 across four districts of north Maharashtra to thank people for his party's success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

