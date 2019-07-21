Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST

India, Politics

K'taka crisis: 'Will go back once everything is sorted out,' say MLAs in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 5:25 pm IST

Ahead of floor test, rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai said they came with an intention to teach lesson to Cong-JD(S) government in state.

Ahead of the floor test, the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said they came with an intention to teach lesson to the Congress-JD(S) government in the state. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Ahead of the floor test, the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said they came with an intention to teach lesson to the Congress-JD(S) government in the state. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai: Ahead of the floor test, the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said they came with an intention to teach lesson to the Congress-JD(S) government in the state.

Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai said, “We haven't come here with other intention but to teach a lesson to this coalition (Congress-JDS) govt. We haven't come here for money or any other thing. We will go back to Bengaluru once everything is sorted out.”

Tags: karnataka crisis, bjp, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Naxals expressed the desire to lead a meaningful life in the mainstream. (Photo: Representational Image)

Two Naxals surrender before Chhattisgarh police

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

'Where is the law that prohibits a street vendor from selling meat without a license? Which law entitles you (corporation) to prohibit it? Saying you have a policy is neither here nor there,' Justice Vibhu Bakhru said. (Photo: File)

Which law prohibits vendors from selling meat without license: Delhi HC to North DMC

The project would also give Railways an opportunity to earn revenue. (Photo: Representational)

Train passengers can soon watch TV shows, news debates on Railway's free app

MOST POPULAR

1

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

2

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

3

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

4

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

5

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham