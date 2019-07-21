Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 07:11 PM IST

India, Politics

D Raja takes over as new CPI general secretary, replaces S Sudhakar Reddy

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 6:27 pm IST

‘The country is going through a critical period under the fascist regime of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi,’ he said at a press conference.

Raja was unanimously chosen as Reddy's successor at a three-day meeting of the CPI national council, the top decision-making body of the party, earlier this week. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Raja was unanimously chosen as Reddy's successor at a three-day meeting of the CPI national council, the top decision-making body of the party, earlier this week. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP D Raja was appointed as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday. The veteran leader, who replaced S Sudhakar Reddy, said the party's fight against "retrograde" forces would continue.

D Raja replaces S Sudhakar Reddy as CPI general secretary, says partys fight against retrograde forces will continue.

"The country is going through a critical period under the fascist regime of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. The Left might have lost seats in the Lok Sabha election and might have been reduced to a smaller force in Parliament, but it does not mean that we have shrunk within the country or our ideological and political influence has shrunk," Raja told a press conference here. "We are the hope for the people of this country," he added.

Raja said the Left parties would continue to fight against the "retrograde policies" of the present government. "The BJP government may have won the electoral battle but not the social or the political one. We want all communist parties to come together. We will have to rework our strategies. That's what our parties are trying to do," he said.

Raja was unanimously chosen as Reddy's successor at a three-day meeting of the CPI national council, the top decision-making body of the party, earlier this week. The change in leadership comes after the party's worst-ever performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Reddy, who stepped down as the CPI general secretary due to ill health, was also present at the press conference.

Tags: d raja, s sudhakar reddy, fascist regime, pm modi, communist party of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP MLC Sachchidanand Rai on Saturday reportedly took a dig at Chief Minister Kumar led government and asked the Central leadership to immediately take a decision over the BJP-JDU alliance in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Let BJP fight elections alone; we will see the results: JDU leader Pavan Varma

'The Railways has curtailed services to stop people from attending the rally. We do not have enough resources to hire a rake... Several people were thwarted from coming to the city today', Mamata said. (Photo: File)

TMC rally: Mamata says rail services curtailed, Railways refutes charge

The Karnataka Assembly on Friday failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote on that day itself after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of trust vote, rebel Karnataka MLAs lash out at 'monster government'

Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Hope UP govt fulfills all announcements for Sonbhadra firing victims: Priyanka Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi K20 vs K20 Pro vs Realme X vs Oppo K3; Who wins the ‘Budget Flagship’ battle?

2

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

3

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

4

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

5

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham