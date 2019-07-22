Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 PM IST

Attend Assembly session, expose BJP: K'taka CM appeals rebel MLAs

'I want to make it amply clear that I am not trying to cling onto power,' Kumaraswamy said.

The BJP and Congress leaders are simultaneously holding legislative party meetings in Bengaluru today. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka on Monday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has appealed to the dissident MLAs to attend the Assembly session and explain how the BJP "sabotaged democratic edifice and destroyed its sanctity."

"It is a matter of immense pain and disgust that the BJP has not only taken Karnataka's political scenario to a new low, but also set a new benchmark in the country for immoral politics. The BJP has made a mockery of democracy by taking away several MLAs from ruling coalition forcefully. The TV footages have clearly shown BJP leaders and functionaries accompanying our MLAs to Mumbai in special aircrafts," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

"But amidst all these developments, which are a result of sole ambition to capture power through immoral and illegal ways, the BJP has been demanding that I must resign immediately and has even got the Raj Bhavan to set deadlines for putting the confidence motion into vote. I want to make it amply clear that I am not trying to cling onto power," he added.

Kumaraswamy stated that his only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the "entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as Constitution."

"At this juncture, I would like to appeal to such MLAs who have gone away from us to please attend the legislature session and narrate how the BJP took them away forcefully. I request them to explain on the floor of the House how the BJP sabotaged democratic edifice and destroyed its sanctity," Kumaraswamy asserted.

"I also want to tell such MLAs that let there be no hesitation. Let us sit together and discuss all the issues including your problems, if any, and arrive at a solution to save this democratically elected government from the evil forces which are trying to shake the very foundation of democracy by misusing their political influence. Let us strive together to save democracy and protect the spirit of country's Constitution from these evil forces who are willing to destroy any democratic and constitutionally established institutions for the sake of power," he added.

The BJP and Congress leaders are simultaneously holding legislative party meetings in Bengaluru today.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leaders GT Devegowda, Sa Ra Mahesh and CS Puttaraju met former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a proposal for the latter to head the state, sources said.

Siddaramaiah, however, denied the proposal, sources added.

The trust vote was scheduled for Monday after the house was adjourned in the wake of the Karnataka Assembly failing to meet the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote on Friday.

Ahead of the trust vote, the BJP is scheduled to convene another parliamentary party meeting on Monday morning.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

