Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, Politics

There should be discussion on fake news in Parliament: Prakash Javadekar

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 2:21 pm IST

WhatsApp has been at the centre of many controversies for allegedly being a platform to spread 'fake news'.

Javadekar said, 'Fake news and information published with malicious intent (on social media) are important subjects and there should be a discussion on them in the House.' (Photo: PTI | File)
 Javadekar said, 'Fake news and information published with malicious intent (on social media) are important subjects and there should be a discussion on them in the House.' (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that fake news and information published with malicious intent are important subjects that need to be discussed.

Replying to a question on the topic raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's question on fake news, Javadekar said, "Fake news and information published with malicious intent (on social media) are important subjects and there should be a discussion on them in the House."

Earlier, the Centre had mounted pressure on social media sites and messaging apps to regulate norms accordingly to handle the menace of rumours and fake news on its platform.

WhatsApp has been at the centre of many controversies for allegedly being a platform to spread 'fake news'.

Tags: prakash javadekar, gaurav gogoi, fake news
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘I request all the members to seriously ponder over the issues and see to it that the House functions smoothly, effectively and meaningfully and everybody be it small or big party get a reasonable opportunity to raise their issues,’ Venkaiah Naidu said. (Photo: ANI)

Venkaiah Naidu calls for parliamentary reforms

The additional chief secretary rank official still has 10 more years to retire. The Kerala government has not officially reacted to the media reports. (Photo: Youtube/TedX)

Kereala IAS officer, known for tough anti-corruption stand, to be sacked?

Without detailing any specific reason behind the name, sources said monkeys have always held a special place in India's war culture as seen in the epic Ramayana. (Photo: File)

'Operation Bandar': IAF's code name for Balakot airstrike at JeM terrorist camp

Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the people to use water judiciously in view of the shortage situation. (Photo: File)

Palaniswami welcomes Kerala's water offer, says daily supply will help Chennai

MOST POPULAR

1

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks make Apple iPhone 11 look archaic

2

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

3

Tinder one-night stand sends Bengaluru techie to jail

4

Samsung to use old-school tech on Galaxy Note 10 series

5

International Yoga Day: Bipasha, Malaika, Sushant and others do yoga asanas; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham