Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

India, Politics

Marathi language will be mandatory in CBSE, ICSE: Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 11:33 am IST

If needed, the existing law can be amended to ensure that Marathi language is taught in all schools in the state, Fadnavis said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday Maharashtra government will bring in a legislation to make teaching Marathi language compulsory in all schools in the state, including those affiliated to ICSE and CBSE. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday Maharashtra government will bring in a legislation to make teaching Marathi language compulsory in all schools in the state, including those affiliated to ICSE and CBSE. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra government will bring in a legislation to make teaching Marathi language compulsory in all schools in the state, including those affiliated to ICSE and CBSE, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council that there is already a provision for teaching Marathi language in schools attached to non-state education boards.

"Despite this, if there are some schools not teaching Marathi language to students, we will initiate action against them," the Chief Minister said.

If needed, the existing law can be amended to ensure that Marathi language is taught in all schools in the state, Fadnavis said.

At present, Marathi is a compulsory subject up to class 8 in schools run by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a private board which conducts the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) examination.

The Chief Minister was responding to a query by Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe, who sought to know the status of making Marathi mandatory in non-state board schools. She said several writers have decided to stage protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Monday to demand that Marathi be made mandatory in schools attached to non-state education boards.

Tags: maharashtra, marathi, devendra fadnavis, icsc, cbsc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

He claimed that he did not want his son HD Kumaraswamy to become the Chief Minister of the state. (Photo: ANI)

JD(S) chief Deve Gowda doesn't rule out midterm polls in Karnataka

Two people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

16 arrested, situation tense a day after clashes in West Bengal's Bhatpara

The Kerala Chief Minister also said that some people in the region are trying to deliberately mislead others over the practice of yoga. (Photo: ANI)

Yoga should not be misunderstood as a religious practice: Kerala CM

Kejriwal also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Mohalla clinics and government schools in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal meets PM Modi in Parliament; Ayushman Bharat, water harvesting on agenda

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to spend time with Rishi Kapoor and family in New York

2

Notre Dame reconstruction on track despite delays in donation

3

Horns growing out of people’s skulls due to mobile usage

4

Shocking iPhone cancellation highlights Apple’s radical roadmap

5

Yoga Day 2019: TV celebs want yoga to be introduced in schools; read why

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham