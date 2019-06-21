Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

Kejriwal meets PM Modi in Parliament; Ayushman Bharat, water harvesting on agenda

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 1:28 pm IST

However, Kejriwal said that there were no talks regarding the law and order situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Mohalla clinics and government schools in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 Kejriwal also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Mohalla clinics and government schools in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and discussed water harvesting-related issues and the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"I have congratulated him and wished him luck for the next five years. I told him that it is important for Centre and state government to work together for the development of Delhi. I have assured him that Delhi government will work with them and hopes that we will get support from Centre too," Kejriwal told media after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

On agendas discussed in the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted, "Delhi government plans to store Yamuna river water during the rainy season. One season's water sufficient to meet one year's Delhi's water needs."

He also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Mohalla clinics and government schools in Delhi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal wrote, "Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed the Prime Minister that Delhi government's Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme could also be integrated into our scheme."

However, Kejriwal said that there were no talks regarding the law and order situation in the national capital.

