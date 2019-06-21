Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

India, Politics

BJD facing flak over party flag on coffin of Odisha jawan martyred in Pulwama

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 5:08 pm IST

Ajit Sahoo of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was killed when militants attacked patrol vehicle with an IED in Arihal village of Pulwama district.

A few photos of the BJD flag on the jawan’s coffin went viral on social media on Thursday night and quickly triggered an outrage. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitabhMohanty9)
 A few photos of the BJD flag on the jawan’s coffin went viral on social media on Thursday night and quickly triggered an outrage. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitabhMohanty9)

Bhubaneshwar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal has come under fire after some of its workers allegedly put the party’s flag on the coffin of the Indian Army soldier, who was killed in an IED attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Ajit Sahoo of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was killed when militants attacked the bullet and mine-proof patrol vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Arihal village of Pulwama district. Six soldiers, including Sahoo, and two civilians were injured in the attack. Sahoo and one other soldier later succumbed to their injuries.

Sahoo’s older brother Parameswar said at Khuntuni some BJD workers put up the Green Party flag with the image of a conch on top the tricolour-draped coffin while offering flowers. He was accompanying his brother’s coffin to their native village of Badasunalo.

“I immediately removed it as I felt it was wrong. My brother was martyred for the country and not any party,” he told Hindustan Times.

A few photos of the BJD flag on the jawan’s coffin went viral on social media on Thursday night and quickly triggered an outrage.

 

 

Condemning the incident, the BJD said the party has enormous respect towards martyrs.

“The matter that has come to our notice is extremely unfortunate and we strongly condemn it. The party will find out who is responsible for this and take the stringent action against them,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

State BJP also quickly responded to this and called it 'very unfortunate'.

 

 

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time that ruling BJD has been in the centre of such a controversy.

In February this year, BJD leader and former MLA Debashis Samantray was strongly criticised after a video of his alleged manhandling of the relatives of a CRPF jawan killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama district on February 14 went viral on social media.

Tags: pulwama, bjd, jawan, ajit sahoo, improvised explosive device
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

An FIR was filed by the CBI on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister in the UPA government. (Photo: File)

CVC seeks sanction to prosecute former Niti Aayog CEO, officials for alleged graft

The appeal has been sent by the jail authorities to the district administration which, in turn, has forwarded it to the Haryana government. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ram Rahim appeals for parole, says he wants to farm

Lieutenant Colonel (retd.) then Major Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: Indian Army)

20 years of Kargil War: How Major Wangchuk and his men snatched back Chorbat La

‘Yoga helps to stay fit both physically and mentally. I am a regular practitioner of Yoga,’ Alexandre Ziegler also said. (Photo: ANI)

Foreign nationals observe International Yoga Day in Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

2

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

3

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

4

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

5

Apple repeatedly destroys Google where it matters the most

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham