Arvind Kejriwal softens stance after meeting with PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 8:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 8:30 pm IST

Kejriwal, who had skipped all-party meeting called by PM two days back, also assured full cooperation of his government to the Centre.

 Kejriwal also sought the Centre's support in executing the Delhi government's plan to store Yamuna water during rainy season. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their first encounter after the national elections, promising to work with the central government and seeking help for the development of the capital city, even though he skipped the all-party meeting called by the Prime Minister two days back.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been decimated by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls last month, voiced an uncharacteristically conciliatory tone following the meeting in parliament.

 

 

He also invited PM Modi to visit 'mohalla clinics and schools' in Delhi while asserting that he will examine whether the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme can be integrated with the Delhi government's health scheme.

 

 

Earlier this month thuogh, Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that his government's health scheme was "ten times bigger and comprehensive".

Also, Kejriwal sought the Centre's support in executing the Delhi government's plan to store Yamuna water during rainy season.

Kejriwal, who has been a vocal critic of Modi, also sought to work with the BJP-led central government to develop the national capital.

Ever since the AAP government has come to power, on several occasions in the past, Kejriwal, his ministers and Aam Aadmi Party leaders have accused the Modi government of creating hurdles in the works of AAP government.

