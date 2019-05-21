Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

India, Politics

TMC meets EC against BJP demand for deployment of central forces in WB till May 25

PTI
Published : May 21, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 6:51 pm IST

‘Why special rules for Bengal? This is unacceptable,’ TMC leader and national spokesperson Derek O’ Brien has said to the EC.

Sources said that some central forces would have normally stayed in the state till the counting of votes on May 23. The MCC is applicable till May 25. (Photo: PTI)
 Sources said that some central forces would have normally stayed in the state till the counting of votes on May 23. The MCC is applicable till May 25. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Questioning the BJP demand for deployment of central forces in West Bengal till the Model Code of Conduct is in place, a miffed Trinamool Congress on Tuesday asked the Election Commission "if Emergency has been declared" in the state, sources said.

A delegation of opposition leaders met the EC and demanded verification of VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations before the counting of the votes polled in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election begins on May 23.

TMC's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Derek O' Brien raised the issue of the central forces with the EC and demanded that the poll body take action, the sources said. "BJP's minister announced that central forces will be in Bengal for one week more. Has Emergency been declared by the BJP in Bengal? BJP-RSS members disguised as central forces are torturing citizens. Why special rules for Bengal? This is unacceptable," O' Brien was quoted to have told the EC.

Addressing a press conference on May 19, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the BJP was concerned that voters were being intimidated and genuine voters were not being allowed to cast their votes.

"To address these issues, BJP demands that the central security forces be deployed in the state till the Model Code of Conduct is in force," Sitharaman had said.

Sources said that some central forces would have normally stayed in the state till the counting of votes on May 23. The MCC is applicable till May 25.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: ec, west bengal, mamata banerjee, central forces, mcc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for the last five years. (Photo: ANI twitter)

'This election was like a pilgrimage for me,' says PM Modi

The meeting was attended by ministers including those from the NDA constituents. (Photo: ANI)

Shah congratulates 'Team Modi Sarkar' for 5 years; hosts dinner for NDA allies

‘This is sad that Kejriwal is playing below-the-belt politics. He has been cheating Delhi people and blackmailing them emotionally for long,’ BJP leader Vijender Gupta said. (Photo: PTI)

Vijender Gupta serves legal notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia; seeks apology within 7 days

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)

Rajasthan: Mother wakes up from deep sleep, drowns son in water tank

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMLife

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a dazzling appearance of the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress. She wore beautiful Chopard jewels with the dreamy dress. (Photo: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Global stars dazzle on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 4.

Cannes Film Festival day 4: The razzle dazzle of eclectic fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham