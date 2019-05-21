Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Opposition demands cent per cent VVPAT count in case of mismatch

ANI
Published : May 21, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 7:32 am IST

Earlier, the opposition leaders met at the Constitution Club and decided to take up the issue with the Election Commission.

On May 18, Naidu had urged the Election Commission to count votes through VVPATinstead of EVMs during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)
 On May 18, Naidu had urged the Election Commission to count votes through VVPATinstead of EVMs during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Leaders of 22 major opposition parties on Tuesday met the Election Commission and demanded that the VVPAT of an entire assembly segment should be counted even if one of the five samples does not match the EVM.

They also demanded that the EVM-VVPAT tally should be done at the beginning of the process of counting.

The delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu which also included the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a memorandum to the Commission.

"If any discrepancy is found in the tally, then VVPAT for the whole assembly segment should be counted. We do not know what is the problem of the Election Commission? Former Chief Election Commissioner has also endorsed our demand. Former President (Pranab Mukherjee) also made it very clear that EC should keep transparency and create confidence among Indian voters," Naidu told reporters after the meeting.

Naidu said that if any discrepancy is found anywhere during EVM-VVPAT verification, then 100 per cent counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done.

"We are asking to respect the mandate. People's mandate cannot be manipulated. The EC is saying one blood sample is enough but if that sample is showing total pollution in the body, then you have to scan the whole body," he said.

Naidu said the Commission has a problem with the demand of tallying votes registered in electronic voting machines (EVMs) with that of voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips.

Naidu said: "We have a very genuine demand. We have repeatedly made representation to the EC and have even gone to the SC. We want that tallying of five EVM-VVPAT machines should be made at the beginning of the counting, but the EC has a problem."

Prominent opposition leaders who were also present on the occasion included Abhishek Manu Singhvi of Congress, Satish Chandra Misra of BSP, Prof Ramgopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Prof Manoj Jha of RJD and Sitaram Yechury of the CPM.

Earlier, the opposition leaders met at the Constitution Club and decided to take up the issue with the Election Commission.

Singhvi, speaking on the occasion, said: "If the subset is found poisonous, then the whole sample is discarded."

In recent past, Naidu had met various leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

On May 18, Naidu had urged the Election Commission to count votes through VVPATinstead of EVMs during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

On May 7, the Supreme Court had turned down a review plea filed by 21 opposition parties seeking a direction to the EC to increase random physical verification of VVPATfrom five to at least 50 per cent of EVMs.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, n chandrababu naidu, ghulam nabi azad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Self-help groups typically have limited and unpleasant access to credit and services

India’s war against its citizens’ financial exclusion

A young girl in Leh struggles to fill her water can (Photo: Padma Ladol)

With depleting reserves, Leh on brink of drinking water scarcity

The dreaded Darbha Division of Maoists, responsible for massacre of 76 CRPF jawans and 27 Congress leaders in 2010 and 2013 respectively in insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, is facing acute shortage of arms and ammunitions, documents recovered from a Naxal camp have revealed.

Dreaded Naxal division running short of arms

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh

Arunachal MLA, 10 others killed by militants

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMLife

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a dazzling appearance of the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress. She wore beautiful Chopard jewels with the dreamy dress. (Photo: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Global stars dazzle on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 4.

Cannes Film Festival day 4: The razzle dazzle of eclectic fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham