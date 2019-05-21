Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

Naidu to meet Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy to discuss post poll scenario

PTI
Published : May 21, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 7:06 pm IST

Naidu on Sunday met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury, among other leaders, to discuss the issue.

 Naidu will later on Tuesday have a meeting with his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, official sources said. (Photo: @ncbn/Twitter)

New Delhi: Continuing his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha results, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda later in the day in Bengaluru.

Naidu will later on Tuesday have a meeting with his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, official sources said. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to discuss the post election result scenario and weigh all options in case of a hung Parliament even though various exit polls have forecast the return of Narendra Modi government.

On Saturday, he held talks with opposition leaders, including Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav in the national capital and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.

