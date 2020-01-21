Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi to hold youth rally on economy

THE ASIAN AGE.
The rally will address the issues of unemployment, the downward spiral in the economy and rising prices.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally for the youth in Jaipur on January 28.

The shift in focus from the burning political issue of CAA and a possible NRC to the economy reflects the concerns of a section of Mr Gandhi’s party that the spotlight on these twin issues owing to the ongoing students’ agitation might end up polarising the electorate and help the BJP reap electoral benefits.

“We are beginning with Jaipur and will then decide on more such rallies across the nation,” Congress general secretary(organisation) K.C. Venugopal told this newspaper.

The rally comes amid widespread protests by university students and the youth against the new Citizenship Amend-ment Act and the subsequently promised Natio-nal Register of Citizens.

The fact that Mr Gandhi will focus only on the economy and jobs shows that his party is seriously thinking whe-ther its tough stance against the CAA and NRC will end up
helping the BJP by diverting att-ention from the economy and polarising voters ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi and in Bihar later this year.

The party has decided that all Congress-led state governments will pass resolutions in their respective Assemblies against the CAA.

