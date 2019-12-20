Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:14 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress asks its CMs to organise stirs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 4:58 am IST

An official announcement of this would be made by the party on Friday.

Sonia Gandhi
 Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act raged across the country, the Congress Party on Monday decided to hit the streets against the controversial legislation even as it claimed that the government was trying to divert attention from issues like economic downturn and unemployment.

At a meeting of its core committee, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the party decided to ask its chief ministers and state Congress chiefs to organize marches in their respective states,sources said.

An official announcement of this would be made by the party on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Priyanka Gandhi who is understood to have said that there was a need for Congress leaders to hit the streets over the CAA and NRC issue.

Apart from the Congress President and Priyanka Gandhi, the meeting was attended by Ahmed Patel, Shaktisingh Gohil,  RPN Singh and a host of senior leaders.

Former President Rahul Gandhi did not attend the meeting as he is on an official tour to Korea.

Sources also said that the Congress was planning to organise a joint Opposition protest against the CAA and NRC.

Though most parts of the country saw anti-CAA protests in the country,the Congress has carefully distanced itself from the same and has maintained that it was a spontaenous students protest.

Earlier at a press conference, Congress spokesperson and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that want to t the government was imposing section 144 almost over the entire or substantial chunk of old Delhi.

“You have stopped roughly 19 Metro Stations — it is a large chunk — actually half the Metro system has come to stand still. Every part of Delhi is choking with snarls, with obstruction. JIO and Airtel have officially issued statements. It is a very-very rare deal saying that under ‘directions’ ‘under orders’, we are suspending Internet connection.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, sonia gandhi

Latest From India

A cross-section of the society joined hands to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at the historic August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DEBASISH DEY)

Violent protests break out in Patna over CAA

An injured police official is rescued by his colleague during violent protests in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Citizenship Amendment Act fire spreads nationwide

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

BJP uses 2003 Manmohan Singh's speech to target Congress

While “reiterating their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region”, the two countries also “committed to a common vision for the India-US Major Defence Partnership (MDP) to expand all aspects of their security and defence cooperation”.

2+2: India, US talk terror, sign pact on military tech

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham