Saturday, Nov 20, 2021 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

  India   Politics  20 Nov 2021  Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise
India, Politics

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Nov 20, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2021, 12:45 am IST

Center was wary of the raging anger over the contentious laws in Punjab and its impact on the party’s electoral prospects in poll-bound UP

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
 Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi: An “election-related strategy” or a decision to “avert any national security threat”? The announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three contentious farm laws surprised many within the ruling BJP, whose leaders and cadre had been “painstakingly” highlighting the “merits” of the now soon-to-be repealed legislations.

While the BJP “wholeheartedly welcomed” the decision to repeal the laws, saying it will “further the atmosphere of brotherhood across our nation,” there is a growing apprehension within the party cadre that “protests tactics” could now be used to “undo” some other decisions taken by the Modi government which has, till now, retained power with a “brute majority.”

 

Protests against the three laws were led by farmers unions who had been sitting on dharna at the national capital's borders since a year while the BJP claimed that many farmers, mostly the small and marginal, have been appreciative of the reforms.

That the PM chose Guru Nanak Jayanti to make this announcement indicated that the Central government was wary of the raging anger in the Sikh-dominated Punjab against the BJP over the contentious laws and its impact on the party’s electoral prospects in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. It remains to be seen whether or not this decision will have any impact on the electoral performances of ruling Congress in Punjab or the BJP’s former ally SAD or could help the BJP in forging a tie-up with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s outfit.

 

While the protests originated from Punjab, where the BJP, till now, does not have a significant political footprint, the party had so far failed to convince most of the farmers of the Jat dominated western UP about the merits of the laws. The BJP has been faring well in western UP since 2014 and the party’s assessment, it was learnt, showed that the protests against the laws could dent its performance in the region, which could further impact the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

With nearly 140 Assembly seats in western UP, which is also part of the “sugarcane belt,” there was apprehension among the BJP’s poll strategists that “western UP gaya to pura UP gaya (if western UP is lost then UP will be lost).” Also, the Opposition, mainly Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, as per BJP assessment, could gain but mostly in the eastern region and some central parts of the state. During the 2017 Assembly polls in UP, the BJP had gained handsomely in farmers dominated constituencies.

 

The recent Lakhimpur Khiri incident, allegedly involving Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, had also “damaged” the BJP’s efforts to assuage farmers and had further angered the farmers of the region.

Though the move by the Modi government to repeal the contentious farm laws is seen by many as an election-related strategy, there were talks in government circles that the Central government had also considered the “national security” aspect. The protests by farmers unions were allegedly being used by elements based in some other countries to “fomenting” tension in the country, in particular Punjab, by linking the issue with the Sikh community. The issue, sources said, was also raised by the former Punjab CM during his recent meetings with Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

 

Tags: narendra modi, farm laws, guru nanak jayanti, uttar pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,97,921 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. (AP Photo)

COVID-19: India records 11,106 new cases; active cases decline to 1,26,620

Priyanka Gandhi (PTI)

Sensing defeat in polls, started understanding reality of country: Priyanka's dig at PM

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Victory against injustice: Rahul Gandhi on PM's announcement to repeal farm laws

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI)

PM repeals farm laws, SKM welcomes the move

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham