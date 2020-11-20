Friday, Nov 20, 2020 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

  India   Politics  20 Nov 2020  Tainted Bihar minister Mewalal Chaudhary quits hours after taking charge
India, Politics

Tainted Bihar minister Mewalal Chaudhary quits hours after taking charge

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 20, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2020, 11:47 am IST

Chaudhary has been facing flak from the opposition parties ever since he took oath as the cabinet minister along with CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary addresses the media after resigning from his post following corruption allegations against him, in Patna. (PTI)
 Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary addresses the media after resigning from his post following corruption allegations against him, in Patna. (PTI)

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Chaudhary on Thursday resigned from the post after being slammed for corruption charges.

Mewalal Chaudhary has been facing flak from the opposition parties, especially the RJD, ever since he took oath as the cabinet minister along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 16. Speaking on the issue of his resignation, Mr. Chaudhary said, “Accusations can only be proved either after a charge sheet is filed or the court passes an order and in my case, nothing has happened. The matter is still under investigation”.

 

He also slammed Tejashwi Yadav, for raising questions against him and said that “he has no right to point fingers at me as he himself is facing a series of corruption charges”,

In a series of tweets earlier Tejashwi Yadav had blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of appointing ministers who have corruption and criminal cases pending against them.

A case was filed against Mewalal Chaudhary in 2017 on the basis of reports that highlighted irregularities in the appointment of assistant professors and junior scientists during his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour in Bhagalpur district.

Reports suggest that the case is still pending against him in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge – I Bhagalpur and matter is being investigated by the vigilance department.

 

After an FIR was filed against him the JD(U) had suspended him for a brief period, however, he was made the party candidate from Tarapur assembly seat during the state elections this year.

While attacking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after Mr. Chaudhary’s resignation on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet said that “we have got the mandate to warn you about your corrupt policies, intentions and rules. One resignation is not enough. We will continue to keep a tab on many issues of public concern like 19 Lakh job promise, contractual workers and equal work- equal pay issue”.  

Mr. Chaudhary had to resign from his post within hours of resuming office on Thursday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intervened.

 

“Mewalal Chaudhary’s resignation proves that Nitish Kumar doesn’t compromise on the issue of corruption. But those who were raising questions on the policies of Nitish Kumar, will they ask Tejashwi Yadav to resign because he is also facing serious corruption charges”, Hindustani Awam Morcha spokesperson Danish Rizwan said.

Tags: mewalal chaudhary, bihar minister quits, bihar education minister

Latest From India

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. (PTI)

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 10 years in jail in two more cases

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi arrives at the assembly to take oath as the Protem Speaker in the new Legislative Assembly, in Patna. (PTI)

Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar assembly

Former union minister M J Akbar. (PTI)

Judge hearing M J Akbar's defamation case against Prima Ramani transferred

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea to recognise same sex marriages under law

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham