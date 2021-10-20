Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

  India   Politics  20 Oct 2021  Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP
India, Politics

Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

PTI
Published : Oct 20, 2021, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2021, 1:25 pm IST

Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab last month after a bitter feud with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Capt Amarinder Singh with PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Capt Amarinder Singh with PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh/ New Delhi: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he would soon announce his own political party and is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the farmers' issue is resolved in their interest.

Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab last month after a bitter feud with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the state unit. The party replaced him with Charanjit Singh Channi.

 

"The battle for Punjab's future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people, including our farmers who've been fighting for their survival for over a year," Singh said Tuesday.

The two-time chief minister also said he will not rest until he secures the future of "my people and my state".

"Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," he was quoted as saying by his media adviser in a tweet.

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions," Singh, who had faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month, said.

 

Hundreds of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of three farm laws, enacted in September last year.

The Akali factions mentioned by Singh are of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who were expelled from Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) earlier for revolting against its leadership.

Dhindsa then had formed the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) while Brahmpura had floated the SAD (Taksali).

Later, both the leaders formed the SAD (Sanyukt) after the dissolution of SAD (Taksali) and the SAD (Democratic).

 

After resigning from the post of chief minister, Singh had said that he felt "humiliated".

Later, he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "inexperienced".

Singh had also dubbed state Congress chief Sidhu "anti-national" and "dangerous" and said he would pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the upcoming assembly polls.

Singh had last month met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers' stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.

His meeting with Shah had triggered speculation of his joining the BJP. Later he scotched speculation of his joining the saffron party but said he would quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored.

 

"I will not join BJP (but) I will not stay in the Congress party," the 79-year-old leader had then said, adding that he had been "utterly humiliated" and was not trusted.

Tags: capt amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The official said two ultras have been killed. (Representational image: PTI)

Encounter in J-K's Shopian, two militants killed

Supreme Court (PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: SC asks UP govt to record statements of remaining witnesses

Punjab Police and the BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border. (Representational image: ANI)

Huge cache of weapons recovered near India-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham