Vote for Nitish Kumar to continue 15 years of good governance: Yogi Adityanath

He was in Bihar for the first time after the polls were announced.

Kickstarting his campaign for the upcoming assembly elections UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged people to vote for Nitish Kumar for the overall development of Bihar.

He was in Bihar for the first time after the polls were announced. While addressing the rally he said that the BJP led NDA has fulfilled its promises made to the people.

"Right from building a grand temple at Ayodhya to wiping out terrorism in Kashmir and beating Pakistan in its turf, we fulfilled our promises. The NDA also didn’t discriminate while delivering welfare schemes among the masses," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

He also used the occasion to criticize the opposition coalition of doing politics of appeasement and indulging in corruption. Taking a dig at the RJD he said, "For the development is not the priority. They are only interested in promoting their own family. They didn’t even leave the fodder which was meant for cattle."

While addressing the masses, he said that “earlier youth of the state used to hide their identity outside Bihar because there were caste war and Naxalism but the scenario changed after Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister”.

Assembly elections for 243 seats in Bihar are to be held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA is trying to reach out to its voters with vikas (development) and "15 years of good governance versus 15 years of jungle raj" the narrative against the opposition coalition. According to political analysts, Bihar election is crucial for the NDA especially BJP as it had suffered massive electoral setbacks in two states – Jharkhand and Maharashtra in 2019.

BJP insiders said that Yogi Adityanath is expected to address around 18 political rallies all across the state. On Tuesday, BJP national president JP Nadda also addressed two rallies in the state.

"When millions of migrants were forced to leave Delhi because of the coronavirus it was Uttar Pradesh which made arrangements for their food and water before they left for their onward journey," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said while addressing masses.