  BJP chief JP Nadda promises to implement CAA after Covid-19 pandemic ends
India, Politics

BJP chief JP Nadda promises to implement CAA after Covid-19 pandemic ends

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 20, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2020, 1:26 pm IST

Referring to the “Gorkhaland” separate statehood demand, Nadda also made it clear the BJP was “determined and committed” to fulfil promise

BJP president J P Nadda
 BJP president J P Nadda

Kolkata: Hoping for success in the Assembly polls in Bihar and West Bengal, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Monday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented soon after Covid pandemic ends in India, blaming the ongoing pandemic for the delay in the CAA’s implementation. 

Referring to the “Gorkhaland” separate statehood demand, Nadda also made it clear the BJP was “determined and committed” to fulfil its promise. He was speaking at the Samajik Samuha meeting in Siliguri of North Bengal, a stronghold of the BJP, during a day-long tour.

 

On the CAA, he said: “As far as the CAA is concerned, you will get its benefits. It is sure. Rules are being made now. Due to the coronavirus, a little delay has occurred. As corona is going away, the rules are also being drafted. We will fulfil it.”

About the Gorkhaland demand, Nadda added: “As far as the Gorkha community is concerned, I am thankful to them. You have always stood by us. It is our responsibility now. We have kept their two demands in our election manifesto. One of them is the political and permanent solution. Another is about recognition of 11 Gorkha tribes. Both are in our election manifesto and we will fulfil them. We are determined and committed for it.”

 

The BJP president’s comments are significant as the Centre had called a meeting on “Gorkhaland” inviting the Mamata Banerjee government, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in New Delhi on October 7. But the meeting could not be held as scheduled as the state government refused to attend and stayed away.

