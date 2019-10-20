Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir helps 6-year-old Pakistani girl get medical visa

PTI
Published : Oct 20, 2019, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2019, 2:35 pm IST

Gambhir had written to the External Affairs Ministry for medical visas to the Pakistani nationals on October 1.

A six-year-old girl from Pakistan has been granted a visa for her medical treatment in India after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's intervention. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A six-year-old girl from Pakistan has been granted a visa for her medical treatment in India after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's intervention.

In a letter to Gambhir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated centre's decision to grant medical visas to Omaima Ali and her parents.

"I have asked our High Commission in Islamabad to issue appropriate visas to Omaima Ali and her parents," Jaishankar wrote in a letter to Gambhir.

Speaking to ANI here, the East Delhi MP said that he had received a phone call from Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf requesting a visa for the girl who had earlier undergone treatment at a hospital in Noida and needed open-heart surgery.

"Yousuf said the girl had undergone treatment at hospital in Noida and she required an open-heart surgery. So she desperately needed a visa because she needed to undergo the surgery as soon as possible," Gambhir told ANI.

"I am really thankful that he accepted the request and granted the visa. She is going to cross the Attari border by road," he added.

Gambhir said he had a problem with the government, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfits in Pakistan but had no grudge against the citizens of the neighboring country.

"If a six-year-old girl can get treatment in India, what better than this can happen?" he said.

