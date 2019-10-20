Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP's Pankaja Munde faints while addressing rally in Parli

PTI
Published : Oct 20, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2019, 10:09 am IST

Attending her fifth rally in the town on the last day of campaigning, she collapsed while speaking.

Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde fainted on the dais while addressing a campaign rally at Parli in Beed district on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde fainted on the dais while addressing a campaign rally at Parli in Beed district on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde fainted on the dais while addressing a campaign rally at Parli in Beed district on Saturday.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and was recovering, a BJP spokesperson said.

Munde is pitted against her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde from Parli constituency in the assembly election to be held on Monday.

Attending her fifth rally in the town on the last day of campaigning, she collapsed while speaking. BJP workers and her sister and Beed MP Pritam Munde, who was present, rushed to her help.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said Ms Munde's hectic campaigning schedule could have led to fatigue. She was taken to a local hospital and was recovering, said Shirish Boralkar, another party spokesperson.

Tags: pankaja munde, maharashtra assembly elections 2019, rally, campaign
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

'We are going to meet Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister had given us time to meet at around 11 am today. The police are taking us there,' Tiwari's widow said. (Photo: ANI)

Kin of murdered Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari to meet Adityanath

Singer Sapna Chaudhary, who joined the BJP in Haryana recently, campaigned for a rival candidate Gopal Kanda for the assembly election, leaving her party red-faced. (Photo: File)

BJP asks Sapna Chaudhary to dissociate from campaigning for rival

Two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed after ceasefire violation by Pakistan, along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, when Pakistan Army was pushing infiltrators into Indian territory on Sunday. (Photo: File)

2 Army men, 1 civilian killed in Kupwara as Pak violates ceasefire

He said that the BJP-led central government's schemes like Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana are good ideas in the long run. (Photo: Twitter)

I only provided data: Nobel laureate Banerjee on NYAY, lauds govt schemes

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham