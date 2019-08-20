MHA says, 'Arrangements made to appeal people non-included in final NRC'

The decisions have been taken at high-level meeting chaired by Amit Shah and attended by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and others on Monday.

Ahead of the publication of the final list of the NRC later this month, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said adequate arrangements will be made for people to appeal against non-inclusion in the list of Assam's residents. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the publication of the final list of the NRC later this month, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said adequate arrangements will be made for people to appeal against non-inclusion in the list of Assam's residents.

The ministry also said every individual, whose name does not figure in final National Register of Citizens (NRC), can represent his or her case in front of foreigners tribunals.

The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others on Monday.

"It was decided that in order to facilitate the persons excluded from NRC, adequate arrangements will be made by the state government to provide full opportunity to appeal against their non-inclusion. Every individual, whose name does not figure in the final NRC, can represent his/her case in front of the appellate authority i.e. Foreigner Tribunals (FT)," a home ministry statement said.

The final list of the NRC will be published on August 31.