Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, Politics

MHA says, 'Arrangements made to appeal people non-included in final NRC'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 2:23 pm IST

The decisions have been taken at high-level meeting chaired by Amit Shah and attended by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and others on Monday.

Ahead of the publication of the final list of the NRC later this month, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said adequate arrangements will be made for people to appeal against non-inclusion in the list of Assam's residents. (Photo: File)
 Ahead of the publication of the final list of the NRC later this month, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said adequate arrangements will be made for people to appeal against non-inclusion in the list of Assam's residents. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the publication of the final list of the NRC later this month, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said adequate arrangements will be made for people to appeal against non-inclusion in the list of Assam's residents.

The ministry also said every individual, whose name does not figure in final National Register of Citizens (NRC), can represent his or her case in front of foreigners tribunals.

The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others on Monday.

"It was decided that in order to facilitate the persons excluded from NRC, adequate arrangements will be made by the state government to provide full opportunity to appeal against their non-inclusion. Every individual, whose name does not figure in the final NRC, can represent his/her case in front of the appellate authority i.e. Foreigner Tribunals (FT)," a home ministry statement said.

The final list of the NRC will be published on August 31.

Tags: nrc, amit shah, assam, home minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, officials also said. (Photo: Representational)

Army man killed, 4 injured in Pak firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

She even alleged that nearly 257 sacks of rice are missing while 5,000 eggs worth Rs 25,000 were purchased but never served to the students. (Photo: Representative)

BJP MP finds students served boiled rice, salt as Mid-day meal in Hooghly school

The CM also toured Ropar and met flood affected people and condoled the deaths of three people due to roof collapse in Ludhiana. (Photo: ANI)

Flooded Sutlej disturbs villages in Punjab, rescue operations underway

Devotees may land in trouble if they burst firecrackers or collect funds forcibly for religious functions during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations between September 2 and September 12 in Hyderabad. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad police prohibits firecracker, forcible fund collection during Ganesh Chaturthi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman visits hospital to treat kidney stones, give birth to triplets

2

Employer reputation key factor considered by job seekers: report

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 touchdowns India

4

India's e-tourist visa fee to be based on tourist footfall

5

RIP Khayyam: Big B to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood mourns music composer's death

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham