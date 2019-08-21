Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 11:23 PM IST

Adopt caution in admitting other party cadre: Amit Shah

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party president Amit Shah.

The sources also said that any decision on workers and members from other parties joining BJP might be taken close to the Assembly elections.
New Delhi: In a bid to quell any discontent overtaking members from other parties ahead of the crucial assembly elections in four states, BJP president Amit Shah has asked the state in-charges to be cautious over the admission process.

Sources said this follows unease among the party workers over unbridled admission of workers from other parties that could affect the interest of those in the organisation for long, especially in the election-bound states.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party president Amit Shah here on Tuesday. BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh were also present in the meeting attended by election in-charges of the states of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

The sources also said that any decision on workers and members from other parties joining BJP might be taken close to the Assembly elections.

The meeting also decided that election in-charge of states, assistant election in-charges and state in-charges of all the poll-bound states must sit together and chalk out an election roadmap.

Further, it decided that Jharkhand will also hold "Janadesh Yatra" similar on the lines of Maharashtra and Haryana.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand are slated for later this year. Polls in Delhi are scheduled to take place in February next year.

