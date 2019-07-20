Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81, leaders pay tribute to senior leader

'A beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond,' Rahul Gandhi Tweeted.

New Delhi: Three-time Chief Minister of Delhi and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81.

Dikshit was hospitalised in the national capital. She was being treated for a heart ailment in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Leaders across the political spectrum have paid tribute to the senior politician, who served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms from 1998-2013.

'Beloved daughter of the Congress Party'

''I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief.''

— Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president

'Warm and affable personality'

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

'Her term of momentous transformation for the capital'

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates

— Ram Nath Kovind, President

'A huge loss'

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace.

— Arvind Kejriwal , Delhi Chief Minister

'A dedicated Congress Leader of the masses'

I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three years.

— Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister

'A good administrator'

I express my profound sorrow and grief over the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dikshit today. She was a good administrator.

— M Venkaiah Naidu , Vice President of India

' known for her congenial nature'

The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.

Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti!

— Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India

'Great loss for Congress Party'

Deeply shocked and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. it is a great loss for Congress Party. She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed. May her soul RIP and may God give strength to the bereaved family.

— Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan

'We will all really miss her'

Deeply saddened at the passing of Sheila Dikshit Ji. When I became MP, she was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. She always maintained good relations with me. We will all really miss her

— Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal.

'Like an elder sister to me'

Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP.

— Capt Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab