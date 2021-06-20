Sunday, Jun 20, 2021 | Last Update : 08:09 PM IST

  India   Politics  20 Jun 2021  Chirag announces yatra from father's birth anniversary, Paras hits back
India, Politics

Chirag announces yatra from father's birth anniversary, Paras hits back

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2021, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2021, 7:01 pm IST

Paswan made the announcement following a meeting of the LJP national executive

LJP leader Chirag Paswan at national executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 LJP leader Chirag Paswan at national executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday announced "aashirvaad yatra" from July 5, the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, from Hajipur in Bihar, as he seeks popular legitimacy in a battle with the rival faction headed by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for the party's ownership.

Accusing his family rivals of "stabbing" him in the back, Paswan made the announcement following a meeting of the LJP national executive which endorsed his leadership and hit out at the faction headed by his paternal uncle for working against the party's constitution.

 

Paras, in turn, dismissed the meeting as an assembly of "rented crowd" and claimed that it held no legitimacy. The Election Commission will now decide whether his group is the real LJP or whether the Chirag-led faction is right, he told reporters.

The meeting chaired by Chirag Paswan also urged the Modi government to confer Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, on Ram Vilas Paswan, a popular Dalit leader from Bihar who died last year.

He asserted that over 90 per cent of the national executive members were in the meeting.

The decision to launch the yatra from Hajipur is significant as Paswan's father was elected to Lok Sabha from there for eight times, and Paras represents the seat now in the House.

 

Chirag Paswan said Hajipur had been "karmabhoomi" of his father and added that the yatra will roll out across the state and culminate with a meeting of the party's national council.

As he fights an all out battle to reclaim his father's legacy with all other party MPs, including his cousin Prince Raj, siding with Paras, Paswan launched an emotional attack on the rival members of his family for not waiting for even the first death anniversary of Ram Vilas Paswan and stabbing him in the back.

Paras alleged that the national executive meeting called by Paswan was attended by very few genuine members and was full of "renter crowd".

 

He claimed that the national executive meeting in Patna, which was called by him a days back, was genuine.

Noting that both factions have gone to the Election Commission with claims and counter-claims, he said it was now up to the EC to decide which one represented the real LJP.

Paras claimed that Paswan's elevation as party president in 2019, when his father was alive, was illegal as he was nominated and not elected.

Tags: chirag paswan, lok janshakti party (ljp), ram vilas paswan, ram vilas paswan death, pashupati kumar paras
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The enactment of these rules had become necessary following widespread concerns about increasing instances of abuse of social media and digital platforms, it said. (Photo: PTI/File)

India strongly rejects criticism of new IT rules by UN special rapporteurs

A health worker in protective suit collects swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2021. (AP /Aijaz Rahi)

COVID-19: India records less than 60,000 cases after 81 days

For the past three years, the state has been witnessing flood in Krishna and Bhima rivers following downpour in its catchment areas in Maharashtra. (Representative Image: PTI)

Karnataka, Maharashtra agree to resolve water sharing issues

Guruprasad Mohapatra (Image credit : Twitter)

Industry Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra passes away; PM Modi, ministers express grief

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham