Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly session from June 28

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 4:44 pm IST

It is expected to be a stormy one as Oppn will raise many issues, including water crisis, which has crippled the state.

This will be the first session of the State Assembly after Lok Sabha elections and by-polls to 22 Assembly constituencies were held. (Photo: ANI)
 This will be the first session of the State Assembly after Lok Sabha elections and by-polls to 22 Assembly constituencies were held. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be convened on June 28, state Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Thursday.

The session is scheduled to begin at 10 am, Purohit said in a statement.

This will be the first session of the State Assembly after Lok Sabha elections and by-polls to 22 Assembly constituencies were held.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition will raise a host of issues, including water crisis, which has crippled Tamil Nadu, including its capital Chennai.

In the national elections, DMK-led alliance had won 37 out of 38 Lok Sabha seats in the state while ruling AIADMK suffered a rout, managing just one seat.

The DMK too made gains in the by-elections, winning 13 seats while the AIADMK garnered nine seats.

In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK has 123 members, DMK 101 and Congress has eight members. The Indian Union Muslim League and independents have one member each.

Tags: tamil nadu, dmk, aiadmk, governor banwarilal purohit, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

Reportedly, many people from Madangir village have boarded the boat destined to New Zealand illegally in January. (Photo: ANI)

Families of 243 people missing from Kerala seek government's help

Police have exhumed the girl's body and have started a further investigation into the matter. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka man kills infant daughter on advice of astrologer as he wanted boy

Fire fighting team could not reach there on time as no fire team was available. So, a fire engine was called from Movva centre which is more than 50 km away from the village. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

9 shanties in Andhra gutted; 1 dead

Priyanka, who is also in-charge of eastern UP, posted pictures of several news headlines (in Hindi) about crime in the state on her Twitter handle. (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi expresses concern over crime against women and children in UP

MOST POPULAR

1

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

2

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

3

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

4

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

5

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham