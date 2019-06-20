Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 08:25 AM IST

India, Politics

Russia’s Trutnev and Jaishankar discuss Modi’s September visit

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 6:54 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 6:54 am IST

The visit also provided opportunity to explore bilateral cooperation in the sectors.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar
 External affairs minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar met Russian deputy prime minister Yury Trutnev on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vladivostok in early September this year for the Eastern Economic Forum later this year.

Mr Jaishankar’s meeting with Mr Trutnev comes days after Prime Minister Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, where the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship.

Mr Trutnev, who led a high-level delegation to India for a visit from June 15-19, also held meetings with national security adviser Ajit Doval and minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a statement, the Indian government said, “The visit was undertaken to help both sides prepare grounds for the visit of Prime Minister (Modi) to Vladivostok in early September to participate in the 5th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest of the event. The visit also provided opportunity to explore bilateral cooperation in the sectors of diamond-processing, petroleum and natural gas, coal and mining, agro-processing and tourism, identified as the priority areas for development in the Russian Far East. Both sides agreed to to promote their bilateral economic engagement.”

Tags: s jaishankar, yury trutnev

Latest From India

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Mobiles banned in Yogi Adityanath’s meetings

Karnataka Congress president Mr Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo: File)

Congress dissolves Karnataka unit

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI/File)

MP government to withdraw all cases against Congress leaders

Congress president Rahul Gandhi carries sweets to distribute among the media persons on the occasion of his 49th birthday in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

As Rahul Gandhi turns 49, PM Modi wishes him good health

MOST POPULAR

1

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

2

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

3

With encephalitis death toll at 112, this govt hospital in Bihar reeks of apathy

4

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

5

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham